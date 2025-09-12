Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Bangladesh Beats Hong Kong by 7 Wickets, Moves to Second Place in Group B

Bangladesh began their Asia Cup 2025 journey by playing a good game against Hong Kong, and they won by 7 wickets in a competitive Group B match. Litton Das made himself felt by his resolute half-century, and Towhid Hridoy contributed an unbeaten 35 to the Bangladesh cause as the team pursued the target with ease in 17.4 overs at the Dubai International Stadium.

Bangladesh’s Bowling Strategy Holds Firm

Bangladesh captain decided to bowl first and the move proved successful since Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Rishad Hossain demolished the Hong Kong batting line-up. They both took two wickets, and Hong Kong were on the defensive all through their innings.

Nizakat Khan (42 off 40) and Zeeshan Ali (30 off 34) attempted to establish a platform to the total of Hong Kong. Regularly, however, Tanzim (2/21), Taskin (2/38) and Rishad (2/31) came through, and Hong Kong had only 143 to make in their 20 overs.

The disciplined bowling performance of Bangladesh left Hong Kong with a poor total. Taskin and Tanzim specifically were economical in bowling and put the Hong Kong batters under pressure, without letting them hurry.

Litton Das Leads the Batting Chase

Litton Das opened up the innings of Bangladesh with a measured 59 in 39 balls in the run chase. His aggressive, yet safe stroke play put the scoreboard on the run but neutralized the bowlers of Hong Kong.

Towhid Hridoy was a very important supporting player, he was not beaten on 35 out of 36 balls. His level-headed attitude made the partnership stable. Bangladesh achieved the mark of 144 in 3 overs taking the victory by 7 wickets.

Bangladesh top order was not shaken in spite of a valiant attempt by the Ateeq Iqbal of Hong Kong who took two crucial wickets. Litton led by the crease, and this showed how Bangladesh was determined to rule Group B in Asia Cup.

Asia Cup 2025 – Points Table Group B

Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Afghanistan 1 1 0 0 0 2 +4.700 Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 0 2 +1.001 Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 Hong Kong 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.889

