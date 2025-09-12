LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Bangladesh Beats Hong Kong by 7 Wickets, Moves to Second Place in Group B

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Bangladesh Beats Hong Kong by 7 Wickets, Moves to Second Place in Group B

Bangladesh began their Asian cup 2025 campaign with a 7-wicket victory over Hong Kong. Litton Das made a very crucial half-century, and Towhid Hridoy was undefeated on 35. Bowlers of Bangladesh limited Hong Kong to 143/7 securing the second position in Group B and establishing a self-assured tournament performance.

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Bangladesh Beats Hong Kong by 7 Wickets, Moves to Second Place in Group B (Image Credit - X@ACCMedia1)
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Bangladesh Beats Hong Kong by 7 Wickets, Moves to Second Place in Group B (Image Credit - X@ACCMedia1)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: September 12, 2025 00:35:42 IST

Bangladesh began their Asia Cup 2025 journey by playing a good game against Hong Kong, and they won by 7 wickets in a competitive Group B match. Litton Das made himself felt by his resolute half-century, and Towhid Hridoy contributed an unbeaten 35 to the Bangladesh cause as the team pursued the target with ease in 17.4 overs at the Dubai International Stadium.

Bangladesh’s Bowling Strategy Holds Firm

Bangladesh captain decided to bowl first and the move proved successful since Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Rishad Hossain demolished the Hong Kong batting line-up. They both took two wickets, and Hong Kong were on the defensive all through their innings.

Nizakat Khan (42 off 40) and Zeeshan Ali (30 off 34) attempted to establish a platform to the total of Hong Kong. Regularly, however, Tanzim (2/21), Taskin (2/38) and Rishad (2/31) came through, and Hong Kong had only 143 to make in their 20 overs.

The disciplined bowling performance of Bangladesh left Hong Kong with a poor total. Taskin and Tanzim specifically were economical in bowling and put the Hong Kong batters under pressure, without letting them hurry.

Litton Das Leads the Batting Chase

Litton Das opened up the innings of Bangladesh with a measured 59 in 39 balls in the run chase. His aggressive, yet safe stroke play put the scoreboard on the run but neutralized the bowlers of Hong Kong.

Towhid Hridoy was a very important supporting player, he was not beaten on 35 out of 36 balls. His level-headed attitude made the partnership stable. Bangladesh achieved the mark of 144 in 3 overs taking the victory by 7 wickets.

Bangladesh top order was not shaken in spite of a valiant attempt by the Ateeq Iqbal of Hong Kong who took two crucial wickets. Litton led by the crease, and this showed how Bangladesh was determined to rule Group B in Asia Cup.

Asia Cup 2025 – Points Table Group B

Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Afghanistan 1 1 0 0 0 2 +4.700
Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 0 2 +1.001
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000
Hong Kong 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.889

ALSO READ: You Won’t Believe Why Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Got Thrown Out of a New Zealand Restaurant!

RELATED News

"More players in India will play at same platform as top players": Chairman of Commonwealth Games Table Tennis Federation Vivek Kohli
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh bowlers shine; Taskin, Tanzim, Rishad restrict Hong Kong to 143/7
Jain, Kartikeya spin Central Zone into command on Day 1 of Duleep Trophy final
Asia Cup Shocker: What Made India Skip the 1986 Asia Cup in Sri Lanka? Unraveling the Mystery Behind It
Asia Cup: Bangladesh win toss, opt to bowl against Hong Kong

LATEST NEWS

Viral: Altercation Between BMTC Driver And Woman Passenger Turns Reportedly Into Slap Exchange
SC orders SIT with Hindu-Muslim officers to probe assault on 17-year-old in Maharashtra's Akola
Netanyahu draws 9/11 parallel to justify strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar
Channing Tatum says his "biggest mistake" was turning down Guillermo del Toro's 'Beauty and the Beast' adaptation
Delhi HC order in Aishwarya Rai case lays strong foundation for Right of Publicity, says Advocate Pravin Anand
Dev Accelerator IPO Day 2: Retail Subscription Soars 59x, Is This A Golden Opportunity?
Jefferies adds nine major players in buy list of India Equity strategy, including Reliance
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Bangladesh Beats Hong Kong by 7 Wickets, Moves to Second Place in Group B
February 2020 Delhi Riots Case: Supreme Court To Hear Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam & Gulfisha Fatima On August 12, 2025
Deadlocks and disruptions in houses hurt democracy, all parties must engage in self-reflection, says Om Birla
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Bangladesh Beats Hong Kong by 7 Wickets, Moves to Second Place in Group B

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Bangladesh Beats Hong Kong by 7 Wickets, Moves to Second Place in Group B

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Bangladesh Beats Hong Kong by 7 Wickets, Moves to Second Place in Group B
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Bangladesh Beats Hong Kong by 7 Wickets, Moves to Second Place in Group B
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Bangladesh Beats Hong Kong by 7 Wickets, Moves to Second Place in Group B
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Bangladesh Beats Hong Kong by 7 Wickets, Moves to Second Place in Group B

QUICK LINKS