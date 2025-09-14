Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Sri Lanka Moves Up After 6-Wicket Win Over Bangladesh

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: In the fifth match of Asia Cup 2025, Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by a strong margin of 6 wickets in Abu Dhabi. A small chase of 140 was achieved by Sri Lanka in only 14.4 overs, which reinforced their Group B standing and Net Run Rate (NRR).

Sri Lanka’s Commanding Batting Performance

The partnership of opener Pathum Nissanka and No. 3 batter Kamil Mishara was the key to the success of Sri Lanka. Nissanka opened with a sound half-century, Mishara having been left behind with no score, 46 of the 32 balls batted. They were steady in doing so, which made the team pursue the target comfortably.

Mishara shared his thoughts after the match, saying, “Pathum said to just play normal game, take your time and do your things. Very happy to win a game for the country again. I believe in my strengths and work hard for it.”

Bangladesh’s Fielding and Bowling Woes

Bowling and fielding were both areas that Bangladesh performed poorly in the match. Mahdedi committed a costly fielding error in the early stages of the chase by dropping Nissanka which gave Sri Lanka a chance to gain momentum. Many people said that their performance was below par.

Litton Das admitted the team faltered early, stating, “I thought we lost the game in powerplay. Wicket was pretty good to bat on. 170-180 would’ve been a different game. On a good wicket if you score 140, you have to bowl and field well.”

This initial lead meant that Bangladesh never had a footing in the game and the pursuit was easily made by Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Moves Up in the Points Table

Sri Lanka has two vital points now and this all-important win has made their NRR a lot better. Bangladesh is in a must-win situation with Afghanistan to remain in the competition of the next round of the tournament.

The fans were on their side all around the stadium. The support was welcome by the Sri Lankan players who said, “Brilliant support from the fans. Even Bangladesh fans as well. Want to thank everyone who supported us.”

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table – Group B

Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Points NRR Afghanistan 1 1 0 0 0 2 +4.700 Sri Lanka 1 1 0 0 0 2 +2.595 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.650 Hong Kong 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.889

ALSO READ: Asia Cup: Nissanka, Kamil lead SL to six-wicket win over Bangladesh to kickstart campaign