Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Sri Lanka Moves Up After 6-Wicket Win Over Bangladesh
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Gaza children killed in airstrikes gen z asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Gaza children killed in airstrikes gen z asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Gaza children killed in airstrikes gen z asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Gaza children killed in airstrikes gen z
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Gaza children killed in airstrikes gen z asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Gaza children killed in airstrikes gen z asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Gaza children killed in airstrikes gen z asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Gaza children killed in airstrikes gen z
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Sri Lanka Moves Up After 6-Wicket Win Over Bangladesh

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Sri Lanka Moves Up After 6-Wicket Win Over Bangladesh

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: A commanding 6-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi saw Sri Lanka climb the Asia cup 2025 points table. Sri Lanka made a run after 140 in 14.4 overs with a strong alliance of Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara. Bangladesh found it difficult in bowling and fielding and the initial breakthroughs by Wanindu Hasaranga were decisive. Bangladesh now needs to play off against Afghanistan in order to remain in the tournament race.

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Sri Lanka Moves Up After 6-Wicket Win Over Bangladesh (Image Credit - X@ACCMedia1)
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Sri Lanka Moves Up After 6-Wicket Win Over Bangladesh (Image Credit - X@ACCMedia1)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last updated: September 14, 2025 00:09:14 IST

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: In the fifth match of Asia Cup 2025,  Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by a strong margin of 6 wickets in Abu Dhabi. A small chase of 140 was achieved by Sri Lanka in only 14.4 overs, which reinforced their Group B standing and Net Run Rate (NRR).

Sri Lanka’s Commanding Batting Performance

The partnership of opener Pathum Nissanka and No. 3 batter Kamil Mishara was the key to the success of Sri Lanka. Nissanka opened with a sound half-century, Mishara having been left behind with no score, 46 of the 32 balls batted. They were steady in doing so, which made the team pursue the target comfortably.

Mishara shared his thoughts after the match, saying, “Pathum said to just play normal game, take your time and do your things. Very happy to win a game for the country again. I believe in my strengths and work hard for it.”

Bangladesh’s Fielding and Bowling Woes

Bowling and fielding were both areas that Bangladesh performed poorly in the match. Mahdedi committed a costly fielding error in the early stages of the chase by dropping Nissanka which gave Sri Lanka a chance to gain momentum. Many people said that their performance was below par.

Litton Das admitted the team faltered early, stating, “I thought we lost the game in powerplay. Wicket was pretty good to bat on. 170-180 would’ve been a different game. On a good wicket if you score 140, you have to bowl and field well.”

This initial lead meant that Bangladesh never had a footing in the game and the pursuit was easily made by Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Moves Up in the Points Table

Sri Lanka has two vital points now and this all-important win has made their NRR a lot better. Bangladesh is in a must-win situation with Afghanistan to remain in the competition of the next round of the tournament.

The fans were on their side all around the stadium. The support was welcome by the Sri Lankan players who said, “Brilliant support from the fans. Even Bangladesh fans as well. Want to thank everyone who supported us.”

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table – Group B

Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR Points NRR
Afghanistan 1 1 0 0 0 2 +4.700
Sri Lanka 1 1 0 0 0 2 +2.595
Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.650
Hong Kong 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.889

ALSO READ: Asia Cup: Nissanka, Kamil lead SL to six-wicket win over Bangladesh to kickstart campaign

Tags: asia cup 2025bangladeshCharith AsalankaKamil MisharaLitton Daspathum-nissankaSri Lanka

RELATED News

Asia Cup: Childhood coach Aswalkar doesn't feel T20I captain Suryakumar will be under "pressure" against Pakistan
Boycott IND vs PAK Trend Erupt On Social Media Ahead Of Controversial India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash, WILL YOU WATCH?
Asia Cup: Nissanka, Kamil lead SL to six-wicket win over Bangladesh to kickstart campaign
Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue true example of youth-led democracy: Sports Minister Mandaviya
IND VS PAK Asia Cup 2025: Who Will Be the Game Changer in India vs Pakistan Clash?

LATEST NEWS

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 OUT: How to Check Round 2 Revised Schedule at mmc.nic.in
At the Historic Savoy, Mussoorie: CIO Horizon 2025 Announced by Tech Disruptor Media
All You Need To Know About The Dates Of The Festive Sales On Amazon And Other E-Commerce Shopping Sites
19 Pakistani Soldiers, 45 Militants Killed in Deadly Clashes Near Afghan Border
Grand beginning of faith and celebration: Vibrant Navratri 2025 inaugurated by Gujarat CM Patel
9 held as London erupts in immigration, counter immigration rallies
Zayn to unveil 'Break Free' song for video game 'Borderlands 4'
"Baut Pyara Hai": Diljit Dosanjh heaps praise on Aryan Khan, says meeting him felt like SRK
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Sri Lanka Moves Up After 6-Wicket Win Over Bangladesh
Grand Finale of Miss & Mrs. Pride of East India 2025 Celebrates Talent, Elegance, and Empowerment
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Sri Lanka Moves Up After 6-Wicket Win Over Bangladesh

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Sri Lanka Moves Up After 6-Wicket Win Over Bangladesh

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Sri Lanka Moves Up After 6-Wicket Win Over Bangladesh
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Sri Lanka Moves Up After 6-Wicket Win Over Bangladesh
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Sri Lanka Moves Up After 6-Wicket Win Over Bangladesh
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Sri Lanka Moves Up After 6-Wicket Win Over Bangladesh

QUICK LINKS