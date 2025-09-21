LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Asia Cup 2025: Ravichandran Ashwin Labels PCB’s Actions As Unnecessary Drama, Defends Andy Pycroft

Asia Cup 2025: Ravichandran Ashwin Labels PCB’s Actions As Unnecessary Drama, Defends Andy Pycroft

Ravichandran Ashwin also prepared the Asia cup 2025 Super 4 match by defending the match referee Andy Pycroft over his handshake incident between India and Pakistan. He blamed the PCB for ordering the removal of Pycroft by pointing out that he was just doing his job.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: September 21, 2025 17:01:21 IST

Before the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 between India and Pakistan, former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has defended the match referee Andy Pycroft who has been involved in a controversy of post match handshake. The mishap happened on the group stage match where the Indian players including the captain Suryakumar Yadav, declined to shake hands with the Pakistani team. This move caused the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to criticize the move and demand the removal of Pycroft in the tournament.

What Did Ravichandran Ashwin Say About PCB And Andy Pycroft?

In his YouTube channel, Ash Ki Baat, criticized the attitude of PCB, saying that Pycroft was only doing his job as a match referee and had no obligation to enforce after match gestures such as handshakes. He pointed out that, the Indian team had communicated their decision to the match officials ahead of time and Pycroft was merely communicating this to the Pakistani captain, Salman Ali Agha. Ashwin added that Pycroft is not a school master or a school head who could force players to shake hands, and this made the demands of PCB to be absurd.



Andy Pycroft To Officiate India vs Pakistan Match

On its part, the International Cricket Council (ICC) defended Pycroft and denied the PCB their demands to see him dropped and made it clear that he had not contravened any of its protocols. Another meeting with the Pakistani team management was also organized by the ICC whereby it was explained that any misunderstanding was apologized but no apology was made. Ashwin shared his view that, under the position of Pycroft, PCB should apologize to him and not the other way round. The match between the Super 4 is near and the controversy still rages on with Ashwin stirring up more controversies in the debate. It is now a case of cricket back on the field and both the teams strive to play in the field despite the off field drama.

Also Read: India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Pitch Report And Weather Forecast At Dubai International Stadium

Tags: andy-pycroftasia cup 2025IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025PCBRavichandran Ashwin

RELATED News

Asia Cup: Pakistan coach Hesson, captain Agha formulate plan to counter India's spin threat in Dubai
From Arshdeep Singh to Rashid Khan: Top 5 Bowlers Who Reached 100 T20I Wickets Fastest
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Pitch Report And Weather Forecast At Dubai International Stadium
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Match Preview And Winning Prediction
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Head To Head Match Stats And Records In Asia Cup And T20I

LATEST NEWS

Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy defends Temple service fee hike, calls BJP 'fake Dharmarakshak'
Indian ambassador meets Nepal Energy Minister Kulman Ghising, reaffirms support for development
This Is World’s Most Expensive Suite, Has 12 Bedrooms, Bulletproof Windows, One Night Costs Rs…
Navratri 2025: From physical activity to balanced meals, experts suggest focusing on hydration, energy-boosting foods, mindful eating
Asia Cup 2025: Ravichandran Ashwin Labels PCB’s Actions As Unnecessary Drama, Defends Andy Pycroft
AI boom, upcoming IPOs to drive Indian investors toward US markets: Neev Finance founders
World’s Most Elderly Nation Faces Deadly Heatwave, Older Population Use This Trick To Stay Safe, It Is…
'Namo Yuva Run' aims to create fit, prosperous, developed India: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Pentagon restricts press access, asks reporters to sign pledge on publishing rules
'Idli Kadai' trailer out: Dhanush battles Arun Vijay to protect his father's idli shack
Asia Cup 2025: Ravichandran Ashwin Labels PCB’s Actions As Unnecessary Drama, Defends Andy Pycroft

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asia Cup 2025: Ravichandran Ashwin Labels PCB’s Actions As Unnecessary Drama, Defends Andy Pycroft

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asia Cup 2025: Ravichandran Ashwin Labels PCB’s Actions As Unnecessary Drama, Defends Andy Pycroft
Asia Cup 2025: Ravichandran Ashwin Labels PCB’s Actions As Unnecessary Drama, Defends Andy Pycroft
Asia Cup 2025: Ravichandran Ashwin Labels PCB’s Actions As Unnecessary Drama, Defends Andy Pycroft
Asia Cup 2025: Ravichandran Ashwin Labels PCB’s Actions As Unnecessary Drama, Defends Andy Pycroft

QUICK LINKS