Asia Cup 2025: Virender Sehwag's Bold Predictions – Who Will Lead India To Victory?

Asia Cup 2025: Virender Sehwag’s Bold Predictions – Who Will Lead India To Victory?

Asia Cup 2025 is already in the offing with India preparing with a formidable team. Sehwag makes bold predictions and big names are prepared to shine, fans are wondering who will be the real game changer.

Asia Cup 2025: Virender Sehwag's Bold Predictions - Who Will Lead India to Victory? (Image Credit - ANI)
Asia Cup 2025: Virender Sehwag's Bold Predictions - Who Will Lead India to Victory? (Image Credit - ANI)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 29, 2025 01:12:24 IST

The Asia Cup 2025 is about to start and all the eyes are on India T20I Squad. The competition begins on September 9, as India begins their journey a day later with the UAE in Dubai. The squad of 15 members and five standbys announced are high.

Asia Cup 2025: Sehwag picks his game changers

Virender Sehwag, the former opener, has already put in his cries with regard to predictions. In an interview on Sony Sports, he identified the three players, Abhishek Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy as the three players who can make or break India in the Asia Cup 2025.

“I think Abhishek Sharma can be a game-changer. Bumrah is always a game-changer. Varun Chakravarthy, with his mystery bowling, was very effective in the Champions Trophy and in the T20 format as well. So, these are some game changers for India who can win matches on their own,” Sehwag said.

The decisions of Sehwag underscore the youthful and experienced India. The aggressiveness of Abhishek Sharma in the top, the consistency of Bumrah with the ball and the mystery of the spin of Chakravarthy might be crucial in the pressure matches.

Asia Cup 2025: Workload debate continues

The workload management has been one of the subjects of a continuous discussion, particularly when it comes to fast bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah, who played in three out of the five Tests in England, raised a lot of controversy on the issue of rotation of players.

Sehwag advocated the concept of handling bowlers with care and considered batters to be less challenged in that respect. “I think workload is important, especially for bowlers. For batsmen, I don’t think workload is a problem, since they can play and don’t have to play too many matches anyway,” he explained.

The ex-cricketer also emphasized the need to ensure that the pacers remain fit at such big tournaments as the Asia Cup 2025 and the World Cup. “If they are managed properly, they can play for a longer time. For India, it’s important that all fast bowlers stay fit, because in big events like the Asia Cup or World Cup, if they are available, India’s chances of winning will be higher,” he added.

Asia Cup 2025: Spotlight on squad depth

The India squad in the Asia Cup 2025 is a flexible and a deep squad. Having Suryakumar Yadav as the team leader and Shubman Gill as the vice-captain, there is a definite balance of aggressiveness and stability in the team. The re-entry of Sanju Samson ensures an additional addition to the batting.

The 15-member team also has a combination of all-rounders such as Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, and Axar Patel. The bowling attack has been diversified too to accompany them: there is the speed of Bumrah, and the wrist spin of Kuldeep Yadav and the mystery balls of Chakravarthy.

Asia Cup 2025: Reserves provide backup strength

The bench strength has also become very strong as can be seen through the standby players in India. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel are on the fringes. All of them were able to intervene where a given situation demanded, and the side was flexible to evolving circumstances.

With the countdown to Asia Cup 2025 underway, the biggest question remains to be asked, will the game-changer predictions of Sehwag materialize? The Men in Blue go into the tournament with both expectations and pressure on their shoulders with the squad appearing balanced and experienced.

India Squad for Asia Cup 2025:

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel

