Asia Cup 2025: Why Has India Cancelled Their Practice Session And Press Meet? Handshake Row Heats Up
Home > Sports > Asia Cup 2025: Why Has India Cancelled Their Practice Session And Press Meet? Handshake Row Heats Up

Asia Cup 2025: Why Has India Cancelled Their Practice Session And Press Meet? Handshake Row Heats Up

In the case of India and Pakistan, the future of the 2025 Asia Cup intensified tensions as the two countries cancelled practice sessions and media briefings before the major matches. India called its cancellation a rest day, after Pakistan had withdrawn earlier on its press duties.

(Image Credit: BCCI Via X)
(Image Credit: BCCI Via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 17, 2025 15:29:21 IST

The situation between India and Pakistan over the Asia Cup 2025 match has now gone a notch higher with India responding to the previous ruling by Pakistan by canceling a practice session and pre match media briefing scheduled on 17 September 2025. Pakistan had missed its pre match press conference hours before a must win group A match against United Arab Emirates. 

Why Did Team India Cancel Their Press Meet?

As reported, the Board of Control Cricket in India (BCCI) firstly published a schedule with a three hour evening practice session and media interaction on that day. However, towards the end of the last day, they sent a message that they were not going to have any media or practice session as it was a rest day and that they would practice and issue a press release later. 



Team India Handshake

This ruling follows a significant rift that had arisen following the hand shake row following the India Pakistan match. That scandal was occasioned by the refusal by India captain, Suryakumar Yadav, to shake hands with his Pakistani counterpart during the toss and later on after the match, which India justified by saying that it was an act of respect to those who had suffered in the April 2010 terror attack in Pahalgam. Pakistan responded sharply and filed a formal complaint on match referee Andy Pycroft who allegedly asked the captains not to shake hands and canceled their own commitments to press.

ICC Backs Pakistan’s Demands

It has been reported that after PCB protests compromises were reached, Pycroft could be substituted by Richie Richardson in the next matches of Pakistan, which could represent a face saver to PCB that is facing an increasing amount of criticism. The cancellations by India are not quite as overtly political, they are called a rest day by the team management but the time has caused many to view the move as an effort to escape press attention as the controversy was heating up.

Also Read: IRE vs ENG 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Ireland vs England Live Telecast On Tv And Online

Tags: asia cup 2025bcciiccPCBteam indiaTeam India handshake

Asia Cup 2025: Why Has India Cancelled Their Practice Session And Press Meet? Handshake Row Heats Up

Asia Cup 2025: Why Has India Cancelled Their Practice Session And Press Meet? Handshake Row Heats Up

Asia Cup 2025: Why Has India Cancelled Their Practice Session And Press Meet? Handshake Row Heats Up
Asia Cup 2025: Why Has India Cancelled Their Practice Session And Press Meet? Handshake Row Heats Up
Asia Cup 2025: Why Has India Cancelled Their Practice Session And Press Meet? Handshake Row Heats Up
Asia Cup 2025: Why Has India Cancelled Their Practice Session And Press Meet? Handshake Row Heats Up

