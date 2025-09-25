LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Asia Cup: Bangladesh win toss, elect to field first against Pakistan in virtual semifinal clash

Asia Cup: Bangladesh win toss, elect to field first against Pakistan in virtual semifinal clash

Asia Cup: Bangladesh win toss, elect to field first against Pakistan in virtual semifinal clash

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 25, 2025 20:16:08 IST

Dubai [UAE], September 25 (ANI): Bangladesh stand-in skipper Jaker Ali won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan during a crucial Super Four clash during the ongoing Asia Cup at Dubai on Thursday.

With India already having secured a spot in the finals with wins over Pakistan and Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka having been eliminated following two defeats, this clash between two sides with one win and one loss each turns out to be a virtual semifinal. However, Bangladesh will be missing the leadership and experience of their regular captain Litton Das in this match.

After winning the toss, Jaker said that the wicket looks dry and the team has been doing well while bowling first.

“We would like to bowl first, looks a pretty dry wicket. We have been doing well while bowling first, so we are going with that strategy. As a bowling unit, we have been doing well. We have to bat really well in this match. We just want to play for the championship; that is the mindset. We have three changes. Saifuddin, Nasum and Tamim are not playing. Nurul, Taskin and Mahedi are in.”

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha said that the team wanted to bat first, so it is okay, and the pitch looks great.

“Scoreboard pressure is the key. We have defended well after scoring 150-plus. Beating SL was always great. We want to play good cricket and execute our plans. It is always important playing any final. We want to focus on this game, want to win this game. We want to play good cricket. We are playing with the same side,” said Salman.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w/c), Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Asia Cupbangladesh-asia-cupBangladesh-Pakistanbangladesh-pakistan-asia-cuphome-hero-pos-8jaker-aliLitton Dassalman-agha

RELATED News

Pakistani Bowler Haris Rauf To Face Two Months Ban?
Olympian Sajan Prakash eyes 200m butterfly glory, Asian Games preparations during Asian Aquatic Championship
Indian Captain SuryaKumar Yadav In Trouble? Faces ICC Scrutiny, Read To Know Why
‘Should’ve Shaken Hands With Pakistan’s Cricketers If….’ Shashi Tharoor On India vs Pakistan Handshake Row In Asia Cup 2025
Ravichandran Ashwin signs with Sydney Thunder for BBL 15

LATEST NEWS

"Unlikely to be single point solution or silver bullet to resolve it": Azim Premji responds to Karnataka CM on Bengaluru's traffic promblem
Government Signs Mega Deal For 97 Tejas Mark-1A Jets Worth Rs 62,370 Crore
Naidu's "Mega DSC" turns into "Mega Betrayal": YSRCP leader slams govt over teacher recruitment
What is FCRA Registration And What Is It Used For ? Sonam Wangchuk’s Registration Cancelled Amid Leh Violence
UNHRC session hears India's call for stronger global action on Pahalgam massacre
'Made in India' first look out: Naseeruddin Shah, Jim Sarbh to bring Titan's story to ott
India's economic resilience stands out amidst uncertain global environment: Sitharaman
Asia Cup: Bangladesh win toss, elect to field first against Pakistan in virtual semifinal clash
“I Respect All Religion, Salute To My Police Force…”: Mamata Banerjee In Her Durga Puja Pandal Inauguration, Kolkata
26th Edition of the Asian Business and Social Forum: Awards & Business Summit & Greatest Brands and Leaders 2025 Asia, Africa & Americas
Asia Cup: Bangladesh win toss, elect to field first against Pakistan in virtual semifinal clash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asia Cup: Bangladesh win toss, elect to field first against Pakistan in virtual semifinal clash

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asia Cup: Bangladesh win toss, elect to field first against Pakistan in virtual semifinal clash
Asia Cup: Bangladesh win toss, elect to field first against Pakistan in virtual semifinal clash
Asia Cup: Bangladesh win toss, elect to field first against Pakistan in virtual semifinal clash
Asia Cup: Bangladesh win toss, elect to field first against Pakistan in virtual semifinal clash

QUICK LINKS