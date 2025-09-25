Asia Cup: Bangladesh win toss, elect to field first against Pakistan in virtual semifinal clash

Dubai [UAE], September 25 (ANI): Bangladesh stand-in skipper Jaker Ali won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan during a crucial Super Four clash during the ongoing Asia Cup at Dubai on Thursday.

With India already having secured a spot in the finals with wins over Pakistan and Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka having been eliminated following two defeats, this clash between two sides with one win and one loss each turns out to be a virtual semifinal. However, Bangladesh will be missing the leadership and experience of their regular captain Litton Das in this match.

After winning the toss, Jaker said that the wicket looks dry and the team has been doing well while bowling first.

“We would like to bowl first, looks a pretty dry wicket. We have been doing well while bowling first, so we are going with that strategy. As a bowling unit, we have been doing well. We have to bat really well in this match. We just want to play for the championship; that is the mindset. We have three changes. Saifuddin, Nasum and Tamim are not playing. Nurul, Taskin and Mahedi are in.”

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha said that the team wanted to bat first, so it is okay, and the pitch looks great.

“Scoreboard pressure is the key. We have defended well after scoring 150-plus. Beating SL was always great. We want to play good cricket and execute our plans. It is always important playing any final. We want to focus on this game, want to win this game. We want to play good cricket. We are playing with the same side,” said Salman.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w/c), Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed. (ANI)

