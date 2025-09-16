Asia Cup: Consistent Nissanka, fiery Hasaranga cameo helps SL overcome valiant Hong Kong, reach Super 4 stage

Dubai [UAE], September 16 (ANI): Another brilliant half-century from Pathum Nissanka and a fiery cameo from all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga took Sri Lanka to a four-wicket win over Hong Kong despite their opponents putting up a spirited fight in the second half of the second innings during their Asia Cup clash at Dubai on Monday.

With this win, Sri Lanka tops Group B with two wins in two matches, while Hong Kong is out of the competiton having lost three in three matches. Put to bat first by SL, a half-century from Nizakat Khan and a crucial knock from Anshuman Rath took Hong Kong to a fighting 149/4 in 20 overs. During the run-chase, SL was always in the hunt with Nissanka continuing his consistent run, but they collapsed from 119/2 to 127/6 in 17.1 overs. From there, Hasaranga and Dasun Shanaka guided Lankan Lions to a crucial win, sealing their Super 4s spot with seven balls to go.

Coming to the match, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Afghanistan openers Zeeshan Ali and Anshuman Rath started decently, getting a few boundaries before their budding 41-run stand was broken by Dushmantha Chameera, who got assistance from wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis by removing Zeeshan for a 17-ball 23.

At the end of six overs of the powerplay, Hong Kong was 42/1.

In 6.5 overs, Hong Kong reached the 50-run mark.

With the introduction of spin, Wanindu Hasaranga did not waste any time in spreading his magic on the pitch, getting Babar Hayat stumped for a 10-ball four. Hong Kong was 57/2 in 8.4 overs.

Halfway through the innings, Hong Kong was 62/1, with Anshuman Rath (28*) still around with Nizakat Khan (1*) having joined him.

Over the next three overs, the duo upped the attack, getting a total of 35 runs, with Nizakat being the aggressor.

Hong Kong reached the 100-run mark in 13.4 overs, and Nizakhat continued to turn the game in his side’s favour with some crisp boundaries against spin twins Hasaranga and Mahesh Theekshana and pace alike.

However, the Chameera-Mendis duo came together just in time to produce a crucial wicket, removing Anshy for 48 in 46 balls, with four boundaries. Hong Kong was 118/3 in 15.5 overs, with this 61-run partnership done away with.

Skipper Yasim Murtaza (5), could not stick around for long, succumbing to Shanaka, with Hong Kong at 127/4 in 17.2 overs.

Nizakhat completed his half-century in 36 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes, and Hong Kong ended their innings at 149/4 in 20 overs.

Chameera (2/29) was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka, while Hasaranga and Shanaka got one each.

Sri Lanka got off to a decent start in their run-chase but it was Ayush Shukla who gave his side an early breakthrough, removing Kusal Mendis (11) at the score of 26 in fourth over.

At the end of six overs, Sri Lanka was 35/1 after the power play.

Almost halfway through the innings, Aizaz Khan struck for HK, removing Kamil Mishara (19 in 18 balls, with a four and a six).

At the end of 10 overs, Sri Lanka was 65/2, with Pathum Nissanka (33*) and Kusal Perera (2*) at the crease.

Nissanka continued playing his risk-free cricket, reaching yet another half-century for Sri Lanka, his 17th fifty-plus score for the nation, leapfrogging Mendis and Perera (16 each).

The 14th over bowled by Aizaz Khan produced some goods for Lanka as Perera hit him for three fours, taking SL to 100-run mark in 13.1 overs.

A run out put an end to innings of Nissanka (68 in 44 balls, with six fours and two sixes), leaving SL at 119/3. From there, a quick slump of wickets followed, and SL was suddenly in a tricky spot at 127/6 in 17.1 overs.

However, Hasaranga and Shanaka struck around, taking SL to a four-wicket win in 18.5 overs, with Hasaranga playing a cameo of 20* in nine balls, with two fours and sixes each and Shanaka unbeaten at six.

Skipper Yasim (2/37) was the top wicket-taker for Hong Kong.

Brief Scores: Hong Kong: 149/4 (Nizakat Khan 52, Anshuman Rath 48, Dushmantha Chameera 2/29) lost to Sri Lanka: 153/6 in 18.5 overs (Pathum Nissanka 68, Wanindu Hasaranga 20*, Yasim Murtaza 2/37). (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)