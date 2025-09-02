Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India Demolishes Kazakhstan 15-0! Qualifies For Super 4 Stage

To the bewilderment of opponents, India ended the pool phase of the Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 with a 15-0 drubbing of Kazakhstan, a goal fest which highlighted offensive potency, but concealed the fact that the team had some follow through issues when it comes to scoring. Four goals were scored by Abhishek, and Sukhjeet Singh and jugraj singh scored hattricks, which was a much needed boost on the offensive side.

Match Review: India vs Kazakhstan

All the points seem to be on the side of the dominant scoreline, but the article cautions that the rout must not mask concerning trends. Against more feeble competition, such as Kazakhstan, the forwards of India clicked but the pressure and coordination in such unequal matches do not simulate those which must be encountered in a contest. The same issues that Coach Craig Fulton raised regarding field goal consistency are still present, India has been scoring mostly through penalty corners in previous games, with the help of drag flick specialist and team captain Harmanpreet Singh.

Indian Men’s Hockey Team

Players like Jugraj, Amit Rohidas and Sanjay took a turn on PCs in the Kazakhstan game, which provided the team with much needed flexibility and shared responsibility which had been lacking previously in the tournament. The move may assist in alleviating reliance on Harmanpreet particularly during high stakes matches where the opposition might be able to negate his set piece success.

What is Super 4 Stage?

In addition to problems with scoring, there is a problem with discipline. During the pool stages, India attracted quite a number of green and yellow cards, the highest of all the teams to make it to the Super 4s, a trend that may be costly in the business segment of the tournament where margins are narrower. With India being in the super 4s, where the country will be playing against the stronger sides of China, Malaysia and South Korea, the article underlines that, genuine offensive fluency, coolness and balanced inputs will become a must. The players and coach will need to carry the confidence of the game against Kazakhstan into disciplined, focussed performances in what is essentially a mini knock out phase.

Also Read: No White Ball Cricket For Pat Cummins Before Ashes!