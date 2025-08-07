Asia Cup Hockey: Pakistan Withdraws From IND vs PAK Match After Visa Application

The Pakistan men’s hockey team will not be part of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. The tournament is scheduled to be held in Rajgir, Bihar, from 29 August to 7 September. The winner of this event will earn a direct spot in the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2026.

Pakistan Withdraws from Asia Cup Over Security Concerns

According to a report in The Hindu, the Indian government was ready to clear visas for the Pakistani players. But the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) decided not to send the team. They said the decision was taken due to ongoing concerns about the safety of their players.

Bangladesh has now received an invite to join the Asia Cup after Pakistan’s exit. A Hockey India official shared, “In fact, PHF has written a letter to the Asian Hockey Federation on Wednesday, saying that it won’t be able to compete in the Asia Cup due to security reasons. We have invited Bangladesh now.”

India Clarifies Stand on Visas for Pakistani Players

The Indian government had earlier stated that no Pakistani team will be blocked from joining any international tournament in the country. In late July, Pakistan even applied for the Indian visas. But soon after, the Pakistani government told their teams to not travel without full approval.

This move came just weeks before the Asia Cup’s start. Though India gave assurance, Pakistan still decided to skip the event. This has brought more uncertainty around Pakistan’s participation in future hockey events to be held in India.

Junior World Cup and Pakistan’s Future in India

The situation now raises fresh doubts about Pakistan taking part in the Junior Hockey World Cup. That event is set for November and December this year in Chennai and Madurai. If the same travel restrictions remain, Pakistan may also pull out of that tournament.

Pakistan last visited India for the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai in 2023. But after recent border tensions, especially after the Pahalgam terror incident in April, things have become tense again. India’s Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror camps and the Nur Khan airbase, further worsened ties.

India-Pakistan Hockey Ties Face Big Setback

With political tensions growing, sports between India and Pakistan are again taking a hit. The hockey field, which once brought both countries together, is now caught in diplomatic heat. As of now, it looks unlikely that Pakistan will visit India again for any hockey match in the near future.

