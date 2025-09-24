Asia Cup Super 4s: Bangladesh win toss opt to field against India; skipper Litton Das ruled out

Dubai [UAE], September 24 (ANI): Bangladesh stand-in captain Jaker Ali won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the Super Fours fixture at the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai on Wednesday.

Indian bowlers and top-order batters have fueled their unbeaten campaign in the tournament. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav tops the wicket-taking list while Abhishek Sharma is the highest run-getter in the Asia Cup 2025. Meanwhile, Bangladesh rode on Saif Hassan and Towhid Hridoy’s fifties during their win over Sri Lanka in the first Super Fours contest.

The fixture doesn’t fall into the category of a must-win, but a place in the final is on the line. Bangladesh has lined up without its designated captain, Litton Das, who has been ruled out of the contest due to an injury.

After winning the toss, Bangladesh’s stand-in skipper Jaker Ali explained his decision to field first as well as Litton’s absence and said, “We would like to bowl first. He (Litton) got injured during a practice session and, unfortunately, missed out on this crucial game. I am excited and looking forward to this game. We are doing really well as a team, and we will try to give our best. We will try to restrict them and chase it down. The surface looks pretty good to bat on. We have got four changes.”

India captain Suryakumar Yadav was satisfied about being sent to bat first and said, “We are happy doing it. We have got what we wanted in the last 4-5 games, and we are happy to bat first. We have to follow the good things that we have been doing, and the results will take care of themselves. The boys have done their bit; it is part of the game (dropped catches). Much pleasant (weather). Same team.”

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w/c), Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy. (ANI)

