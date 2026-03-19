Aston Villa vs Lille Live Streaming: Where to Watch Europa League match on TV and Online In India?

Aston Villa vs Lille Live Streaming: Aston Villa head into Thursday’s second leg at Villa Park just one step away from a Europa League quarter-final, carrying a narrow 1–0 lead over Lille. The first-leg win in France came courtesy of Ollie Watkins’ decisive header, while it also marked a landmark moment for Unai Emery, who became the fastest manager in the club’s history to reach 100 victories.

Despite recent struggles in the Premier League, including a third straight defeat against Manchester United, Villa have been dominant in Europe, winning six consecutive Europa League matches.

Lille, meanwhile, face a tough challenge as they aim to end a poor run in England, having lost all of their last seven visits. Still, they arrive with confidence after a 2–1 win over Rennes and have already shown their ability to overturn deficits this season. With experienced forward Olivier Giroud leading the attack, the French side will hope to turn the tie around.

Aston Villa vs Lille Live Streaming Europa League

When will the Aston Villa vs Lille Europa League match take place?

The Aston Villa vs Lille Europa League match is going to take place on Friday, 20 March 2026.

When will the Aston Villa vs Lille Europa League match start?

The Aston Villa vs Lille match will start at 1:30 A.M. IST in India on Friday, 20 March 2026.

Where will the Aston Villa vs Lille Europa League match be played?

The Aston Villa vs Lille Europa League match will be played at the Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

Where to watch Aston Villa vs Lille Europa League match in India?

The Aston Villa vs Lille Europa League match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the SonyLiv and JioTV apps and website in India from 1:30 AM. IST on Friday, 20 March 2026.