AUS Vs ENG: Travis Head Creates History, Breaks Don Bradman’s 96-Year-Old Record In Sydney Ashes Test

Travis Head scored his third century of this Ashes series, leaving England puzzled at the Sydney Cricket Ground and ending Australia’s 24-year home drought in the rivalry. He is the first Australian opener since Matthew Hayden in 2002-03 to achieve this in the Ashes at home. Additionally, Head surpassed Don Bradman’s remarkable 96-year-old record with his impressive century.

At lunch on Day 3, Head was unbeaten on 162 off just 160 balls, including 24 fours and a six. He also recorded the joint-fourth fastest 150 in Ashes history, surpassing Bradman’s 1930 feat at Lord’s, which he reached in just 166 balls.

Head is the only batter to feature on this list twice, having smashed a 143-ball 150 five years ago in 2021 in Brisbane. Joe Darling of Australia owns this record having scored 150 off just 129 deliveries back in 1898 while Adam Gilchrist got close to him with a 141-ball 150, 103 years later in 2001.

Fastest 150s in Ashes (by balls faced)

129 – Joe Darling, Sydney, 1898

141 – Adam Gilchrist, Birmingham, 2001

143 – Travis Head, Brisbane, 2021

152 – Zak Crawly ,Manchester, 2023

152 – Travis Head, Sydney, 2026*

166 – Don Bradman, Lord’s, 1930

Baggy greens are on the top

Head’s commanding innings put Australia firmly on top in Sydney on a flat pitch. He received solid support from Steve Smith, who crossed fifty, while Marnus Labuschagne played a gritty knock in the forties, ensuring the hosts maintained complete control of the contest. With Australia on the lead past tea with Cameroon Green and Steve Smith on the charge.

Also Read: ‘Cristiano Ronaldo Is Not Going To Win It’: Former Uruguay Player Snubs Portugal As He Names Three Favourites To Win FIFA World Cup 2026











