Home > Sports > 'Cristiano Ronaldo Is Not Going To Win It': Former Uruguay Player Snubs Portugal As He Names Three Favourites To Win FIFA World Cup 2026

‘Cristiano Ronaldo Is Not Going To Win It’: Former Uruguay Player Snubs Portugal As He Names Three Favourites To Win FIFA World Cup 2026

Former Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera has said that Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will not win the World Cup 2026.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: X)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: X)

Published: January 5, 2026 19:18:07 IST

‘Cristiano Ronaldo Is Not Going To Win It’: Former Uruguay Player Snubs Portugal As He Names Three Favourites To Win FIFA World Cup 2026

Former Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera has made a bold prediction and said that Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will not win the World Cup 2026. 

“The three candidates for the World Cup are Uruguay, Argentina, and Spain. Brazil is one step below I believe Cristiano is not going to win it. I’ve faced both him and Messi, and the sensations are totally different. I love ‘the little guy’ [Messi] and I hope he always stays at the top with that World Cup he won,” he said while speaking to ESPN. 

Luka Modric has shared his thoughts on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate.

“It’s a question I don’t like. They marked an era. I am more attached to Cristiano because I played with him, he was my partner at Madrid, and I assure you that he is not only a great footballer; he is an incredible person. People don’t know it, but he has a huge heart, always ready to help others. And he’s a simple, normal man. As a man, I don’t know him (Messi), but I do not doubt that he is also extraordinary. As a player, magnificent”, he said (via Madrid Universal).

Germany legend Toni Kroos had earlier, backed Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal. 

“Spain, Portugal and France. Morocco could be a surprise because technically they have improved a lot in recent years. Germany and Brazil are not in the top 5. Sorry (to Romario) for not saying Brazil, but if they win it, it’s worth it,” he said while speaking on Brazil legend Romario’s YouTube channel.

Argentina’s legendary player Lionel Messi had snubbed Portugal from top 5 contenders. 

“Favourites to win the World Cup? There are very good teams, like Spain, France, England, and Brazil, and Germany. Everyone wanted to win against Argentina, and now that we have become the last world champion, the goal has become more challenging but we won’t stop competing, no doubt about that,” Messi said while speaking to ESPN.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will played between June 11 and 19 across 16 cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle (USA); Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey (Mexico); Toronto and Vancouver (Canada).

The final will be played at the New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19.

Also Read: ‘I Am More Attached To…’: Luka Modric Makes Stance Clear In Cristiano Ronaldo Vs Lionel Messi Debate

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 7:18 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: cristiano ronaldoFIFA World Cup 2026lionel messi

‘Cristiano Ronaldo Is Not Going To Win It’: Former Uruguay Player Snubs Portugal As He Names Three Favourites To Win FIFA World Cup 2026

