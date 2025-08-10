LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > AUS vs SA 1st T20I Live Streaming, Where To Watch: Fireworks Expected As Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram Lead Their Sides

AUS vs SA 1st T20I Live Streaming, Where To Watch: Fireworks Expected As Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram Lead Their Sides

Australia face South Africa in the 1st T20I on August 10 in Darwin, with both teams gearing up for the 2026 T20 World Cup. Mitchell Marsh leads Australia, while Aiden Markram captains South Africa. The match starts at 2:45 PM IST and will be live on Star Sports and streamed on JioCinema and Hotstar.

Australia face South Africa in the 1st T20I on August 10 (Image Credit - X)
Australia face South Africa in the 1st T20I on August 10 (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 10, 2025 14:21:02 IST

The T20I battle between Australia and South Africa kicks off this Sunday, August 10, 2025, at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. With the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup just around the corner in 2026, this three-match series serves as a crucial preparatory test for both sides. Expect explosive cricket as both teams field strong lineups full of youth and experience.

Dynamic Openers and Rising Stars

Australia has already made headlines by announcing Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head as their opening pair—a combination built for aggressive starts. Marsh also leads the side, while big hitters like Tim David and all-rounders such as Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell bring depth to the squad.

South Africa, under Aiden Markram’s captaincy, will look to emerging stars like Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, and Ryan Rickelton to shine. Their pace attack, featuring Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, remains a key weapon.

What’s at Stake?

While it’s a bilateral series on paper, both teams have their eyes set on the bigger prize—the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. These matches provide a vital platform to test team combinations and give younger players a shot under pressure. After this T20I series, both nations will also face off in a three-match ODI series.

Notably, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have been rested for the T20Is, giving others a chance to step up.

Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

  • Match Date: Sunday, August 10, 2025
  • Time: 2:45 PM IST (Toss at 2:15 PM IST)
  • Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: JioCinema and Hotstar (App and Website)

Cricket fans in India can catch all the action live on TV or stream it online to see how these two T20 powerhouses shape up ahead of the global stage.

Also Read: Is Lionel Messi Coming to Kerala ? Find out

Tags: australiaCricketsouth africa

RELATED News

Is Lionel Messi Coming To Kerala ? Find Out
PAK vs WI 2nd ODI: Live Streaming, Match Preview, Key Details and Where To Watch
John Cena’s Paris Showdown, But Who’s Daring Enough To Step Up?
Robots Book The Drama: AI Sees Cody Rhodes’ Title At Royal Rumble
Darwin Nunez Off The Reds, On to Riyadh: Transfer Completed!

LATEST NEWS

Shimla: Three Students Reported Missing From A Boarding School
7 US States Eye Redistricting After Texas Moves Ahead of 2026 Midterms
Breaking: India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day
Eknath Shinde Dismisses Rift Rumours, Says Delhi Visits Aim at Maharashtra’s Development
After Spirit, Deepika Padukone Quits The Intern Remake With Amitabh Bachchan After Years Of Delay
US-Pak Resource Deal Risks Deepening Conflict in Balochistan
Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
AUS vs SA 1st T20I Live Streaming, Where To Watch: Fireworks Expected As Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram Lead Their Sides

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

AUS vs SA 1st T20I Live Streaming, Where To Watch: Fireworks Expected As Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram Lead Their Sides

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

AUS vs SA 1st T20I Live Streaming, Where To Watch: Fireworks Expected As Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram Lead Their Sides
AUS vs SA 1st T20I Live Streaming, Where To Watch: Fireworks Expected As Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram Lead Their Sides
AUS vs SA 1st T20I Live Streaming, Where To Watch: Fireworks Expected As Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram Lead Their Sides
AUS vs SA 1st T20I Live Streaming, Where To Watch: Fireworks Expected As Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram Lead Their Sides

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?