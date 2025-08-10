AUS vs SA 1st T20I Live Streaming, Where To Watch: Fireworks Expected As Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram Lead Their Sides

The T20I battle between Australia and South Africa kicks off this Sunday, August 10, 2025, at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. With the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup just around the corner in 2026, this three-match series serves as a crucial preparatory test for both sides. Expect explosive cricket as both teams field strong lineups full of youth and experience.

Dynamic Openers and Rising Stars

Australia has already made headlines by announcing Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head as their opening pair—a combination built for aggressive starts. Marsh also leads the side, while big hitters like Tim David and all-rounders such as Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell bring depth to the squad.

South Africa, under Aiden Markram’s captaincy, will look to emerging stars like Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, and Ryan Rickelton to shine. Their pace attack, featuring Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, remains a key weapon.

What’s at Stake?

While it’s a bilateral series on paper, both teams have their eyes set on the bigger prize—the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. These matches provide a vital platform to test team combinations and give younger players a shot under pressure. After this T20I series, both nations will also face off in a three-match ODI series.

Notably, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have been rested for the T20Is, giving others a chance to step up.

Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

Match Date: Sunday, August 10, 2025

Time: 2:45 PM IST (Toss at 2:15 PM IST)

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioCinema and Hotstar (App and Website)

Cricket fans in India can catch all the action live on TV or stream it online to see how these two T20 powerhouses shape up ahead of the global stage.

