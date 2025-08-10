Is Lionel Messi Coming To Kerala ? Find Out

After nearly three years of planning and excitement, Kerala’s ambitious attempt to bring Lionel Messi and the Argentina national football team to the state has collapsed. The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has accused the Kerala government of breaching the contract, resulting in the cancellation of the much-anticipated 2025 visit. With Rs 130 crore reportedly already paid, the fallout has left fans heartbroken and officials pointing fingers.

From Hope to Heartbreak: How the Dream Began

Kerala’s Messi dream kicked off just days after Argentina’s World Cup win in December 2022. The state’s Sports Minister, V. Abdurahiman, extended an official invitation to the AFA, praising Argentina’s global impact and Kerala’s football frenzy. By January 2024, Argentina had formally accepted, and talks advanced to include friendlies, youth training programs, and even AFA-backed football academies. A Kerala delegation later visited Madrid in September 2024 to finalise logistics, with discussions extending to sports infrastructure and high-performance training.

Deal Signed, Crores Spent, However No Match

In December 2024, a formal contract was signed with the AFA, and by June 2025, the Reporter Broadcasting Company, Kerala’s commercial partner, transferred Rs 130 crore to Argentina. The match was slated for October or November 2025 in Kochi, expected to be a landmark moment for Indian football. However, in August 2025, Sports Minister Abdurahiman confirmed on August 04 that the visit was cancelled, citing “scheduling issues.” The AFA, however, blames Kerala for breaching contractual terms.

Legal Wrangles Ahead?

With months of planning and massive funds already committed, the Reporter Broadcasting Company has warned of possible legal action against the AFA. Fans across Kerala are dismayed, not just at the cancellation, but at the lack of transparency. Whether this saga leads to a courtroom or reconciliation remains to be seen, however for now, the final whistle has blown on what could have been one of the biggest football events in Indian history.

Also Read: PAK vs WI 2nd ODI: Live Streaming, Match Preview, Key Details and Where To Watch