LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Is Lionel Messi Coming To Kerala ? Find Out

Is Lionel Messi Coming To Kerala ? Find Out

Lionel Messi’s Kerala visit has been cancelled, with the Argentine Football Association accusing the Kerala government of breaching the contract. ₹130 crore was reportedly paid for the event. Fans are disappointed, and legal action is being considered by the event’s commercial partner.

Lionel Messi’s Kerala visit has been cancelled (Image Credit - X)
Lionel Messi’s Kerala visit has been cancelled (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 10, 2025 14:02:00 IST

After nearly three years of planning and excitement, Kerala’s ambitious attempt to bring Lionel Messi and the Argentina national football team to the state has collapsed. The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has accused the Kerala government of breaching the contract, resulting in the cancellation of the much-anticipated 2025 visit. With Rs 130 crore reportedly already paid, the fallout has left fans heartbroken and officials pointing fingers.

From Hope to Heartbreak: How the Dream Began

Kerala’s Messi dream kicked off just days after Argentina’s World Cup win in December 2022. The state’s Sports Minister, V. Abdurahiman, extended an official invitation to the AFA, praising Argentina’s global impact and Kerala’s football frenzy. By January 2024, Argentina had formally accepted, and talks advanced to include friendlies, youth training programs, and even AFA-backed football academies. A Kerala delegation later visited Madrid in September 2024 to finalise logistics, with discussions extending to sports infrastructure and high-performance training.

Deal Signed, Crores Spent, However No Match

In December 2024, a formal contract was signed with the AFA, and by June 2025, the Reporter Broadcasting Company, Kerala’s commercial partner, transferred Rs 130 crore to Argentina. The match was slated for October or November 2025 in Kochi, expected to be a landmark moment for Indian football. However, in August 2025, Sports Minister Abdurahiman confirmed on August 04 that the visit was cancelled, citing “scheduling issues.” The AFA, however, blames Kerala for breaching contractual terms.

Legal Wrangles Ahead?

With months of planning and massive funds already committed, the Reporter Broadcasting Company has warned of possible legal action against the AFA. Fans across Kerala are dismayed, not just at the cancellation, but at the lack of transparency. Whether this saga leads to a courtroom or reconciliation remains to be seen, however for now, the final whistle has blown on what could have been one of the biggest football events in Indian history.

Also Read: PAK vs WI 2nd ODI: Live Streaming, Match Preview, Key Details and Where To Watch

Tags: Argentinakeralalionel messisoccer

RELATED News

AUS vs SA 1st T20I Live Streaming, Where To Watch: Fireworks Expected As Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram Lead Their Sides
PAK vs WI 2nd ODI: Live Streaming, Match Preview, Key Details and Where To Watch
John Cena’s Paris Showdown, But Who’s Daring Enough To Step Up?
Robots Book The Drama: AI Sees Cody Rhodes’ Title At Royal Rumble
Darwin Nunez Off The Reds, On to Riyadh: Transfer Completed!

LATEST NEWS

Shimla: Three Students Reported Missing From A Boarding School
7 US States Eye Redistricting After Texas Moves Ahead of 2026 Midterms
Breaking: India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day
Eknath Shinde Dismisses Rift Rumours, Says Delhi Visits Aim at Maharashtra’s Development
After Spirit, Deepika Padukone Quits The Intern Remake With Amitabh Bachchan After Years Of Delay
US-Pak Resource Deal Risks Deepening Conflict in Balochistan
Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
Is Lionel Messi Coming To Kerala ? Find Out

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Lionel Messi Coming To Kerala ? Find Out

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Lionel Messi Coming To Kerala ? Find Out
Is Lionel Messi Coming To Kerala ? Find Out
Is Lionel Messi Coming To Kerala ? Find Out
Is Lionel Messi Coming To Kerala ? Find Out

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?