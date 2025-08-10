PAK vs WI 2nd ODI: Live Streaming, Match Preview, Key Details and Where To Watch

The much-anticipated second ODI between Pakistan and West Indies is set to take place on Sunday (August 10) at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad. With Pakistan holding a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after a commanding win in the first ODI, this match presents a golden opportunity for them to clinch the series. On the other hand, the West Indies will be fighting to keep the contest alive in front of their home crowd.

Momentum with Pakistan, Pressure on West Indies

Pakistan enter the second ODI high on confidence after an all-round display in the series opener. Their top-order batters fired, and the bowlers executed their plans flawlessly. Led by Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan will aim to replicate that form and seal the series with one game remaining. West Indies, captained by Shai Hope, are under pressure to deliver. They’ll need key contributions from senior players to bounce back and level the series.

Match Schedule and Venue Details

Match: 2nd ODI – Pakistan vs West Indies

Date: Sunday, August 10, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

Pakistan lead the series 1-0 and are eyeing a quick finish, while West Indies hope to use home advantage to turn the tide.

Live Streaming and Telecast Information

For fans eager to catch the action live:

Live Streaming (India): Available exclusively on FanCode (app and website). Subscription is required.

TV Telecast (India): No live broadcast of the match on television.

Cricket fans can follow the match digitally via the FanCode platform for uninterrupted coverage.

A win for Pakistan would not only secure the series but also build momentum heading into future matches. For West Indies, it’s a do-or-die scenario to avoid a home series defeat and push the series to a thrilling decider.

