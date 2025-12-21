Australia Seal Ashes In Style At Adelaide, Eye WTC27 Final Spot

Australia seized a remarkable Ashes series lead in Adelaide, taking the Ashes with a solid 82 run victory over England in the third Test at Adelaide Oval and thus acquiring an unassailable 3-0 edge in the five-match series. The success brought the storied urn to Australia for the time being and showcased Australia’s power in this version of cricket’s oldest contest.

AUS vs ENG Test

Australia eliminated the British squad in their second innings for 352 runs, Scott Boland being the last bowler to deliver the final stroke, and they kept up their great performance throughout the whole week. This victory not only put an end to Australia’s unbeaten run in the present World Test Championship but also lifted them to the number one spot in the WTC table with an unblemished record so far, thereby increasing their chances of making it to another WTC final in 2027.

Key Players In Australia’s Triumph

Besides the above, the major players’ contributions were essential to Australia’s triumph in the city of Adelaide. The old horse, batsman Travis Head, played a shocking inning and he was the top scorer to put the Aussies in a strong position early in the Test, and Alex Carey added the valuable runs where his century in the first innings formed the basis of a competitive total. The bowling unit, which was led by Cummins, Starc, and Boland, put nonstop pressure on England’s batting order throughout the match, repeatedly breaking partnerships and keeping the visitors always behind. The English team did put up some fight here and there as the opener Zak Crawley and Jamie Smith got half centuries in the second innings but eventually could not match the balanced innings and bowling of the Australian team.

World Test Championship 27

Australia’s victory in the Ashes series at Adelaide has not only secured the famous trophy but also contributed to their drive for the 2025-27 World Test Championship Final that will be held in England and specifically at Lord’s in 2027. With six victories and having gained the maximum possible points so far in this WTC cycle, Australia is in a strong position to be a part of the championship final for the third time in a row, thereby enhancing their image as one of the most stable teams in Test cricket. On the other hand, England will aim to take a fresh start in the next two Tests as they attempt to upgrade their status in WTC rankings and regain respect in the series at least.

