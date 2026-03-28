Australia Women vs West Indies Women: Who Won The First ODI In St Kitts? Check Match Scorecard

Australia Women’s National Cricket Team vs West Indies Women’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Despite a remarkable hundred by Stefanie Taylor, the Windies suffered a massive 103-run loss against the visitors on Saturday at Warner Park in St. Kitts. Australia, led by Sophie Molineux, smashed a record score of 341, surpassing South Africa’s 309/9 from last year.

Opening batter Phoebe Litchfield showcased her command with the bat, smashing her 77 (in 72 balls, with nine fours and two sixes), with as many as five other Australia batters crossing the 40-run mark to take them to the record total. Interestingly, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first.

Nicola Carey (49 off 39 balls, including five fours and a six), captain Sophie (47 off 66 balls, featuring three fours and a six), Ellyse Perry (44 off 46 balls, with three sixes), Georgia Wareham (42 off 21 balls, comprising five fours and two sixes), and Georgia Voll (42 off 32 balls, totaling seven fours and a six) made significant contributions for the Australians, while Afy Fletcher (3/83), Stefanie (2/31), and Deandra Dottin (2/54) were the standout bowlers for the West Indies.

Stefanie Taylor Led Windies’ Fight In Chase

Chasing a massive score, the West Indies batters got off to a few good starts, but apart from Stafanie Taylor, who smashed a confident century (105* in 129 balls, with 12 fours and a six), none of the other batters was able to pose a threat to the Aussie bowling line-up.

Chinelle Henry (38 in 45 balls, with three fours) and skipper Hayley Matthews (22 in 33 balls, with a four) contributed helpful knocks, but not enough to stop WI from being restricted to 238/8.

Kim Garth was the pick of the Aussie bowlers with 3/37 to her name. Wareham was eventually declared as the Player of the Match for her 42 off merely 21 balls and the wicket of Chinelle Henry during her sensational 10-over spell of 1/39.

The second ODI of the series will be played on March 29.

Earlier, Australia had won the three-match T20I series 3-0.

Brief Scores: Australia 341 all out (Litchfield 77; Fletcher 3-83) beat WI 238/8 (Taylor 105*; Garth 3-37) by 103 runs.

with inputs from agency

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