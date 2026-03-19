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Home > Sports News > Were Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman Picked for T20 World Cup 2026 Despite Injuries? Check Shocking Details

Were Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman Picked for T20 World Cup 2026 Despite Injuries? Check Shocking Details

The PCB medical panel has disclosed some startling new stating that Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman were not fully fit when selected for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Babar Azam. (Photo Credits: AFP)
Babar Azam. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 19, 2026 08:27:31 IST

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Were Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman Picked for T20 World Cup 2026 Despite Injuries? Check Shocking Details

Pakistan’s dismal run at the T20 World Cup 2026 has drawn a lot of criticism from fans and former cricketers. Now, it has been revealed that star batter Babar Azam and opener Fakhar Zaman were not fully fit when they were selected for the marquee tournament that was hosted by India and Sri Lanka. 

As per a PTI report, Dr Javed Mughal, a UK-based expert in sports physiotherapy and medicine who joined the PCB medical panel in January as the director of sports exercise and medicine has expressed concerns about the two players’ fitness after the conclusion of the World Cup. 

A source revealed, “When Babar was examined, his injury turned out to be more serious than initially diagnosed, while Fakhar also has been struggling with the same problem for months now.”

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How Babar and Fakhar Were Selected Despite Injuries?

As per the reports, the medical panel was informed by the selection panel that Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman were selected for the tournament after receiving clearance from the Pakistan team physiotherapist, Cliffe Deacon. Babar is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the national cricket academy under the medical panel’s supervision and is expected to be fit to lead Peshawar Zalmi in PSL. 

Fakhar on the other hand, featured in the National T20 Cup 2026. 

Babar Azam Misses Out on National T20 Cup 2026

Babar Azam had earlier opted out of the Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 to focus on correcting the “flaws in his technique” ahead of the Pakistan Super League starting March 26. The right-handed batter was also dropped from the ODI squad that played Bangladesh in an away three-match series. Pakistan lost the series 1-2. 

It was later revealed that Babar and Fakhar Zaman suffered injuries during the T20 World Cup. The extent of their injuries wasn’t disclosed by the selector Aaqib Javed. 

“Babar Azam faced an injury during the T20 World Cup. When he came back from Sri Lanka, our doctors have a look at him. His injury is preventing him from playing in the National T20. He wanted to play, but the injury is not letting him do so,” Javed told reporters.

Babar Azam’s Form at The World Cup 

Babar Azam had a forgettable outing during the T20 World Cup 2026 where he only managed to score 91 runs in five innings. In fact, Shadab Khan and Khwaja Nafay were promoted up the order ahead of him during the match against Namibia while he was dropped from the Playing XI in the fixture against Sri Lanka. 

Pakistan crashed out of the tournament in the Super 8 stage. 

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Tags: babar azamFakhar Zamanpakistan cricketPCBt20 world cup 2026

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Were Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman Picked for T20 World Cup 2026 Despite Injuries? Check Shocking Details

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Were Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman Picked for T20 World Cup 2026 Despite Injuries? Check Shocking Details

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Were Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman Picked for T20 World Cup 2026 Despite Injuries? Check Shocking Details
Were Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman Picked for T20 World Cup 2026 Despite Injuries? Check Shocking Details
Were Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman Picked for T20 World Cup 2026 Despite Injuries? Check Shocking Details
Were Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman Picked for T20 World Cup 2026 Despite Injuries? Check Shocking Details

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