Home > Sports > Babar Azam's Friendly Match Was Anything But Friendly, Watch Highlights!

Babar Azam’s Friendly Match Was Anything But Friendly, Watch Highlights!

In a recent exhibition between Legends XI and Peshawar Zalmi, Babar Azam gave a thrilling performance that left fans in awe of his part time spin. With statistics of 2/21, he took the valuable wickets of Azhar Ali and Younis Khan before showcasing his batsmanship with a scorching 41 off 23 balls.

Babar's whole performance was the highlight. (Image Credit: YouTube)
Babar's whole performance was the highlight. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 31, 2025 14:59:13 IST

In an unusual role reversal in a recent exhibition game, elite all rounder and top opening batsman Babar Azam bowled two wickets, including to a 47 year old former Pakistan great, before being himself bowled. The match was a high profile light hearted encounter featuring the collision between Peshawar Zalmi and a Legends XI. Nevertheless, Babar’s all round show stole the show.

Babar Azam and his bowling career

With his off spin, Babar brushed off two former heavy hitters of the Test cricket Younis Khan and Azhar Ali, displaying a surprising unorthodox flair with the ball, further underscoring his well rounded cricket career. Especially his figures of 2/21 found their place in this exhibition context. His signature elegance also energized the spectators.

However, the rollercoaster of emotions was not finished here. Babar’s comeback was met with a dose of humility he was clean bowled by veteran spinner Saeed Ajmal, age 47, to give one of the more surprising dismissals this season. I also found it memorable how quickly he went from being the dominant man of the past to being dismissed in this fashion.

Is Babar Azam trying to impress the selectors, but failing?

Although the game had no consequences for national selection, it was not a part of the Asia Cup selection list, it nevertheless became a topic of discussion about Babar’s versatility and his cricketing acumen. His performance was a reminder of his wider abilities beyond batting and may have given selectors further cause to consider his suitability as an all rounder. The spectacle demonstrated the ability of exhibition matches to evoke moments of light heartedness, yet significance. It also proved that even the greatest of players can be humbled in unexplainable ways and that in cricket, the unexplainable often steals the thunder.

Tags: babar azam Cricket Saeed Ajmal Younis Khan

Babar Azam’s Friendly Match Was Anything But Friendly, Watch Highlights!

Babar Azam’s Friendly Match Was Anything But Friendly, Watch Highlights!
Babar Azam’s Friendly Match Was Anything But Friendly, Watch Highlights!
Babar Azam’s Friendly Match Was Anything But Friendly, Watch Highlights!
Babar Azam’s Friendly Match Was Anything But Friendly, Watch Highlights!

