Bad Bunny remains Super Bowl halftime show choice, NFL Commissioner Goodell insists

VIDEO SHOWS: COMMENTS FROM NFL COMMISSIONER ROGER GOODELL / FILE FOOTAGE OF BAD BUNNY RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 22, 2025) (NFL NETWORK – Must on-screen courtesy: "NFL Network", no use stations: KUSA, KCPQ, KTNV, KETV, KNSD, KGTV, KMBC, WLUK, KOMO, CBS Mornings) 1. COMMISSIONER OF THE NFL ROGER GOODELL ARRIVING FOR PRESS CONFERENCE 2. (SOUNDBITE) (English) COMMISSIONER OF THE NFL, ROGER GOODELL, SAYING: REPORTER: “Roger, when you guys chose Bad Bunny for the Super Bowl, there was some blow back from that. I wonder what you make of that situation, and what went into the decision to choose Bad Bunny as your Super Bowl halftime performer?” GOODELL: “He’s one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world. That’s what we try to achieve. It’s an important stage for us. It’s an important element to the entertainment value. It’s carefully thought through. I would say that I’m sure not we’ve ever selected an artist where we didn’t have some blow back or criticism. It’s pretty hard to do it when you have literally hundreds of millions of people that are watching, but I’m, we’re confident it’s going to be a great show, and he understands the platform that he’s on, and I think it’s going to be exciting and a united moment.” 3. WHITE FLASH 4. (SOUNDBITE) (English) COMMISSIONER OF THE NFL, ROGER GOODELL, SAYING: REPORTER: “To be clear, there is no entertaining of any shift whatsoever, correct?” GOODELL: “Pardon me?” REPORTER: “Are, you’re not entertaining any change in Bad Bunny’s booking for the halftime show, correct?” GOODELL: “No. We, the show will evolve from here. So, I’m not saying that there won’t be additional talent that might be available, but that’s always the way it works.” NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES (FILE – AUGUST 26, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) 5. VARIOUS OF BAD BUNNY POSING FOR RED CARPET PHOTOS DURING “CAUGHT STEALING” MOVIE PREMIERE NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES (FILE – MAY 6, 2024) (REUTERS – Access all) 6. VARIOUS OF BAD BUNNY POSING FOR PHOTOS AT MET GALA NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES (FILE – MAY 1, 2023) (REUTERS – Access all) 7. VARIOUS OF BAD BUNNY POSING FOR PHOTOS AT MET GALA STORY: The NFL remains committed to featuring Bad Bunny as its Super Bowl halftime show headliner, Commissioner Roger Goodell insisted on Wednesday (October 22) in this press briefing following the league’s fall meeting. Despite criticism, including from U.S. President Donald Trump, the NFL is standing by its choice, citing the artist’s global popularity. Goodell explained that the selection had been thoroughly planned and that every halftime show choice that they have made has had its share of controversy. 31-year-old Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, has been vocal against Trump and his policies, notably, opting for a 31-day residency in Puerto Rico due to concerns over mass deportations. Super Bowl 60 is set for February 8 at the San Francisco 49ers’ Levi’s Stadium, with Bad Bunny expected to perform in Spanish. It is unclear if Trump will attend. (Production: Stefan Haskins)

