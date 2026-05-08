Pakistan Tour of Bangladesh Test Series 2026: Full Schedule, Venues, Timings, Live Streaming and Channel Details in India, UAE and Worldwide

BAN vs PAK: Pakistan Tour of Bangladesh Test Series 2026: Test cricket is back in the spotlight as Pakistan travel to Bangladesh for a crucial two-match series starting this week. This tour is part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle and both sides will be keen to climb the rankings. Pakistan are fifth and the hosts are hoping to move up from their eighth-place position.
The series will start at the historic Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, known for its spin-friendly pitches. The action then shifts to the picturesque Sylhet International Cricket Stadium for the second and final meeting.
BAN vs PAK Full Match Schedule & Venues
The two Tests will be played over a twelve-day period in May. Both games are scheduled to kick off at 10:00 AM local time.
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|Local Time (BST)
|IST (India)
|PKT (Pakistan)
|1st Test
|May 8 – 12, 2026
|Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka
|10:00 AM
|9:30 AM
|9:00 AM
|2nd Test
|May 16 – 20, 2026
|Sylhet International Stadium, Sylhet
|10:00 AM
|9:30 AM
|9:00 AM
BAN vs PAK Live Streaming and Channel Details
Whether you are watching from the subcontinent or elsewhere, several platforms will provide high-definition coverage of the red-ball action.
India
In India, there is no traditional TV broadcast of this series. FanCode (App & Website) is the only place for fans to catch every ball. Some coverage may also be available on Amazon Prime Video.
Pakistan
PTV Sports will broadcast the live telecast for the fans in Pakistan. Digital audience can enjoy the HD quality and no-ad options for premium subscribers on Tapmad and Tamasha, the official streaming partners.
UAE & Middle East (MENA)
CricLife is available to viewers in UAE on ELife Network. StarzPlay is the leading digital streaming provider in the region.
Worldwide Coverage
- Bangladesh: T Sports and Nagorik TV (TV); Toffee and T Sports (Streaming).
- USA & Canada: Willow TV.
- UK: Sky Sports Cricket.
- Rest of the World: Sports Central by DRM will stream the matches live on their YouTube/digital platforms for regions without a dedicated broadcaster.
BAN vs PAK Match Preview: The Battle for WTC Points
Pakistan are fifth in the WTC table, while Bangladesh are eighth. Star batsman Babar Azam has been ruled out of the first Test with a left knee injury, a major blow for the visitors. With captain Shan Masood away, Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan are expected to take charge of the innings.
Najmul Hossain Shanto’s Bangladesh will look to take advantage of their home conditions. While the Dhaka pitch is expected to offer some early bounce for seamers such as Shaheen Afridi, it is the spinners, led by Taijul Islam, who are likely to decide the fate of the series as the matches progress into the final days.
BAN vs PAK Full Squad
Debayan Bhattacharyya is a seasoned sports journalist and digital media professional, currently serving as the Chief Sub Editor at ITV Digital (NewsX). A true Football-Fanatic Bong, his professional journey began at Zee Media, where he kicked off his career as a Sub-Editor for the sports team at India.com and CricketCountry. His ability to blend insightful analysis with rapid-fire news delivery soon led him to Times Network, where he served as a Senior Copy Editor for Times Now. Before his current role at NewsX, Debayan spent a significant tenure at OneIndia’s MyKhel as a Senior Sub Editor.