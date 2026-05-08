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Home > Sports News > Pakistan Tour of Bangladesh Test Series 2026: Full Schedule, Venues, Timings, Live Streaming and Channel Details in India, UAE and Worldwide

Pakistan Tour of Bangladesh Test Series 2026: Full Schedule, Venues, Timings, Live Streaming and Channel Details in India, UAE and Worldwide

Catch the full schedule, match timings, and venue details for the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 Test series. Find out where to watch the live streaming and broadcast in India, Pakistan, UAE, and worldwide as Babar Azam’s injury rattles the visitors ahead of the Dhaka opener.

Pakistan Tour of Bangladesh Test Series 2026: Full Schedule, Venues, Timings, Live Streaming and Channel Details in India, UAE and Worldwide. Photo Bangladesh Cricket X
Pakistan Tour of Bangladesh Test Series 2026: Full Schedule, Venues, Timings, Live Streaming and Channel Details in India, UAE and Worldwide. Photo Bangladesh Cricket X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 01:44 IST

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Pakistan Tour of Bangladesh Test Series 2026: Full Schedule, Venues, Timings, Live Streaming and Channel Details in India, UAE and Worldwide

BAN vs PAK: Pakistan Tour of Bangladesh Test Series 2026: Test cricket is back in the spotlight as Pakistan travel to Bangladesh for a crucial two-match series starting this week. This tour is part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle and both sides will be keen to climb the rankings. Pakistan are fifth and the hosts are hoping to move up from their eighth-place position.

The series will start at the historic Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, known for its spin-friendly pitches. The action then shifts to the picturesque Sylhet International Cricket Stadium for the second and final meeting.

BAN vs PAK Full Match Schedule & Venues

The two Tests will be played over a twelve-day period in May. Both games are scheduled to kick off at 10:00 AM local time.

You Might Be Interested In
Match Date Venue Local Time (BST) IST (India) PKT (Pakistan)
1st Test May 8 – 12, 2026 Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka 10:00 AM 9:30 AM 9:00 AM
2nd Test May 16 – 20, 2026 Sylhet International Stadium, Sylhet 10:00 AM 9:30 AM 9:00 AM

BAN vs PAK Live Streaming and Channel Details

Whether you are watching from the subcontinent or elsewhere, several platforms will provide high-definition coverage of the red-ball action.

India

In India, there is no traditional TV broadcast of this series. FanCode (App & Website) is the only place for fans to catch every ball. Some coverage may also be available on Amazon Prime Video.

Pakistan

PTV Sports will broadcast the live telecast for the fans in Pakistan. Digital audience can enjoy the HD quality and no-ad options for premium subscribers on Tapmad and Tamasha, the official streaming partners.

UAE & Middle East (MENA)

CricLife is available to viewers in UAE on ELife Network. StarzPlay is the leading digital streaming provider in the region.

Worldwide Coverage

  • Bangladesh: T Sports and Nagorik TV (TV); Toffee and T Sports (Streaming).
  • USA & Canada: Willow TV.
  • UK: Sky Sports Cricket.
  • Rest of the World: Sports Central by DRM will stream the matches live on their YouTube/digital platforms for regions without a dedicated broadcaster.

BAN vs PAK Match Preview: The Battle for WTC Points

Pakistan are fifth in the WTC table, while Bangladesh are eighth. Star batsman Babar Azam has been ruled out of the first Test with a left knee injury, a major blow for the visitors. With captain Shan Masood away, Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan are expected to take charge of the innings.

Najmul Hossain Shanto’s Bangladesh will look to take advantage of their home conditions. While the Dhaka pitch is expected to offer some early bounce for seamers such as Shaheen Afridi, it is the spinners, led by Taijul Islam, who are likely to decide the fate of the series as the matches progress into the final days.

BAN vs PAK Full Squad

Pakistan Squad: Imam-ul-Haq, Azan Awais, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Amad Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Khurram Shahzad, Ghazi Ghori, Abdullah Fazal
Bangladesh Squad: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Amite Hasan
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Tags: Babar Azam injury updateBAN vs PAKBAN vs PAK 1st Test DhakaBangladesh vs Pakistan head to head Test recordBangladesh vs Pakistan Test series 2026 scheduleFanCode Bangladesh vs PakistanICC World Test Championship 2025-27 standingsNajmul Hossain Shanto vs Shan MasoodPakistan tour of Bangladesh 2026 live streamingSher-e-Bangla Stadium pitch reportT Sports live BAN vs PAK

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Pakistan Tour of Bangladesh Test Series 2026: Full Schedule, Venues, Timings, Live Streaming and Channel Details in India, UAE and Worldwide

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Pakistan Tour of Bangladesh Test Series 2026: Full Schedule, Venues, Timings, Live Streaming and Channel Details in India, UAE and Worldwide
Pakistan Tour of Bangladesh Test Series 2026: Full Schedule, Venues, Timings, Live Streaming and Channel Details in India, UAE and Worldwide
Pakistan Tour of Bangladesh Test Series 2026: Full Schedule, Venues, Timings, Live Streaming and Channel Details in India, UAE and Worldwide
Pakistan Tour of Bangladesh Test Series 2026: Full Schedule, Venues, Timings, Live Streaming and Channel Details in India, UAE and Worldwide

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