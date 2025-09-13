BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Match 5 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Telecast On Tv And Online

BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Match 5 Live Streaming: On the 13th of September Sri Lanka will play Bangladesh an important Group B match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. After securing a first win in the tournament, the side led by Litton Das is seeking to continue with the momentum and win a second consecutive match, which will further cement their prospects of making it to the Super 4 stage.

The challenge of Sri Lanka is likely to be much harder after a comfortable victory over Hong Kong, in which Bangladesh held their opponents to less than 150 runs before captain Litton Das, guided the successful pursuit with his dominating half-century. The Lankan team goes into the competition with a lot of confidence following a 2-1 T20I victory over Zimbabwe.

To Bangladesh, the win today is not only valuable in terms of points but also team spirit since they strive to prove themselves as serious players in the Asia cup 2025.

Bangladesh Squad: Rising Talent and Consistency

Under Litton Das, the Bangladesh team is a mixture of new players and seasoned campaigners. Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Towhid Hridoy and Mahedi Hasan are a good batting and bowling backbone. The spearhead of the pace attack is taken by Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman, whereas Rishad Hossain and Tanzim Hasan Sakib are strong all-rounder choices. Jaker Ali performs the role of a wicketkeeper.

Sri Lanka Squad: Former Champions with Ambition

Sri Lanka enters this match with a well balanced team of Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissaka, Kamindu Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga and Charith Asalanka at the helm. The pace department is led by Dushmantha Chameera and Matheesha Pathirana and the spin attack is managed by Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana. Sri Lanka is out to display their power after they had performed well against Zimbabwe.

Abu Dhabi Pitch and Match Outlook

The Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi has a level playing field, and batters have a good chance at playing, although early seam movement can help bowlers in the opening few overs. Provided the evening conditions are favorable, the toss may be a determining factor of the direction of the game. Be prepared to watch a highly competitive game, because both teams want to prove their supremacy in the Group B.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and How to Watch in India

When will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 match be played?

Saturday, September 13, 2025.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 match start?

8:00 PM IST | 6:30 PM Gulf Standard Time.

Will Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka be broadcast live on TV in India?

Yes, live telecast will be available on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3, Sony Sports 4, and Sony Sports 5 channels.

Where to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live streaming in India?

The match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

What time will the toss happen?

The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

