Bangladesh Pacer Taskin Ahmed Accused Of Punching Friend, Lands in Trouble After Police Complaint

Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed is in trouble after a friend said he hit him. The friend, Sifatur Rahman Sourave, filed a General Diary (GD) at Mirpur Model Police Station in Dhaka. He said Taskin punched him and gave him threats.

Police Says Taskin Hit His Friend Outside Cinema Hall

The police said the incident happened on Sunday night near Sony Cinema Hall in Dhaka. As per a report from Cricbuzz, the police station’s officer Sajjadur Rahman gave some details.

He said, “Taskin allegedly called Sifatur to the location, punched him, and issued threats. Police are currently investigating the matter.”

The GD is not a full case like an FIR, but it is still an official report. The police are now looking into the matter and talking to people involved.

Taskin has said the complaint is not true. He called it “false and fabricated” and said he had no role in it.

Bangladesh Cricket Board Will Not Act Yet

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said it will wait before doing anything. They want to see what the police find. For now, they will not take any step against Taskin.

Iftekhar Ahmed, the BCB media head, said, “Let Taskin be proven guilty first. There has been a case and it will be followed by an investigation. It is beyond the cricket board now. Taskin says that he is not involved in it. Now police will investigate it as there has been a GD. There will be an outcome and let’s wait for that.”

He also said that the BCB will hold a workshop next month. In that workshop, players will be told how to behave because many young people look up to them.

“We are planning to hold a short workshop with national cricketers in August as we feel we must remind them what they can do and what they cannot considering they are not only cricketers rather they are also idols of many youngsters and are being followed by them so they have some accountability towards their fans,” he added.

Taskin Is One of Bangladesh’s Main Fast Bowlers

Taskin is 30 years old and one of Bangladesh’s top bowlers. He has played 17 Test matches, 81 ODIs, and 76 T20 matches. In total, he has taken more than 250 wickets for Bangladesh.

He played in two of the three T20 matches against Pakistan recently. He took three wickets in both games and was one of the top performers.

What Happens Next Depends on Police Report

Some fans are supporting Taskin and say he is not someone who would do such a thing. Others feel the matter should be taken seriously. Right now, nothing is proven.

The police will now talk to more people and check all details. After that, they will decide what to do next. Until then, Taskin is under the spotlight not only for his bowling but also for this case.

The truth will come out after the police finish the investigation. For now, it’s a tough time for Taskin Ahmed.

ALSO READ: Will Jasprit Bumrah Play 5th Test vs England? Batting Coach Shares Major Update