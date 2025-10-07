UEFA Approves Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga Match in Miami — Fans Divided Over Move Abroad

VIDEO SHOWS: FC BARCELONA FANS REACTING TO UEFA’S AUTHORISATION TO PLAY A LA LIGA MATCH IN US SHOWS: BARCELONA, SPAIN (OCTOBER 7, 2025)- (REUTERS-Access all) 1. FC BARCELONA FLAG 2. ENTRANCE TO FC BARCELONA FACILITIES 3. FC BARCELONA FANS TAKING PICTURES 4. (SOUNDBITE) (English) MAX ENDEAS, 24, FC BARCELONA, FAN FROM GERMANY AND STUDENT SAYING: “I think it’s about marketing and being international.” 5. VARIOUS FROM MERCHANDISE STALL 6. (SOUNDBITE) (English) MAX ENDEAS, 24, FC BARCELONA FAN FROM GERMANY AND STUDENT SAYING: “It’s not normal. I think the game should be in this land. For example, La Liga should be played in Spain, and Bundesliga played in Germany and or Premier League in England, so I think they should stay in their countries.” 7. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) JUAN ESTEBAN RAMIREZ, 43, FC BARCELONA FAN FROM COLOMBIA AND SALES MANAGER SAYING: “There are a lot of fans in Latin America, and seeing that Barça, which is one of the best teams in the world, one of the best clubs, generates a very dedicated fan base. So it’s really cool that such a big team is getting closer to that market because there are also many of us who love Barça and want to see them close by. Coming to Europe is more difficult.” 8. (SOUNDBITE) (Italian) JONAS, 39, FC BARCELONA FAN FROM ITALY AND BUSINESSMAN SAYING: “It’s probably for business, for personal branding, and to boost Barca’s image. To make ourselves more known, sell more, and make more… (money)” 9. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) SEBASTIAN MOLO, 47, FC BARCELONA FAN FROM ARGENTINA AND SALES MANAGER SAYING: “I think it’s a way to expand Spain’s marketing to other countries. To unspoiled countries, where the Spanish League isn’t watched as much.” 10. VARIOUS OF FC BARCELONA SHIRTS 11. SHOP SELLING FC BARCELONA ITEMS STORY: UEFA have reluctantly approved a Serie A and a LaLiga match to be played abroad, the European governing body confirmed on Monday (October 6). The LaLiga fixture between Barcelona and Villarreal will be staged in Miami in late December, while AC Milan’s Serie A encounter with Como will be held in Perth, Australia, in early February. Milan opted for a foreign location as their San Siro stadium will be unavailable as both the city and the stadium prepare to host the Winter Olympics opening ceremony on February 6. Spain’s LaLiga has been pursuing their transatlantic vision for almost a decade, emulating the strategy employed by the NFL and NBA to establish themselves in other markets. UEFA said its Executive Committee had reluctantly approved the move as an exception, stressing that FIFA’s regulatory framework, still under review, lacks sufficient clarity and detail, and reiterating that it remains opposed in principle to such matches. “League matches should be played on home soil; anything else would disenfranchise loyal match-going fans and potentially introduce distortive elements in competitions,” UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said in a statement. “While it is regrettable to have to let these two games go ahead, this decision is exceptional and shall not be seen as setting a precedent. “Our commitment is clear: to protect the integrity of national leagues and ensure that football remains anchored in its home environment.” (Production: Oliver Regan) (The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)