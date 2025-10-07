LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar Nagin Wife donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar Nagin Wife donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar Nagin Wife donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar Nagin Wife
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar Nagin Wife donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar Nagin Wife donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar Nagin Wife donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan benjamin netanyahu ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Ajit Agarkar Nagin Wife
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > UEFA Approves Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga Match in Miami — Fans Divided Over Move Abroad

UEFA Approves Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga Match in Miami — Fans Divided Over Move Abroad

UEFA has reluctantly approved La Liga’s plan to stage the Barcelona vs Villarreal match in Miami this December — marking the first time a Spanish league game will be played in the U.S. While officials cite global growth and marketing, many fans believe matches should remain on home soil. Supporters in Barcelona expressed mixed feelings, with some welcoming the move to connect with Latin American fans and others calling it “not normal” for league games to leave Spain.

UEFA Approves Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga Match in Miami — Fans Divided Over Move Abroad

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 7, 2025 18:07:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UEFA Approves Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga Match in Miami — Fans Divided Over Move Abroad

VIDEO SHOWS: FC BARCELONA FANS REACTING TO UEFA’S AUTHORISATION TO PLAY A LA LIGA MATCH IN US SHOWS: BARCELONA, SPAIN (OCTOBER 7, 2025)- (REUTERS-Access all) 1. FC BARCELONA FLAG 2. ENTRANCE TO FC BARCELONA FACILITIES 3. FC BARCELONA FANS TAKING PICTURES 4. (SOUNDBITE) (English) MAX ENDEAS, 24, FC BARCELONA, FAN FROM GERMANY AND STUDENT SAYING: “I think it’s about marketing and being international.” 5. VARIOUS FROM MERCHANDISE STALL  6. (SOUNDBITE) (English) MAX ENDEAS, 24, FC BARCELONA FAN FROM GERMANY AND STUDENT SAYING: “It’s not normal. I think the game should be in this land. For example, La Liga should be played in Spain, and Bundesliga played in Germany and or Premier League in England, so I think they should stay in their countries.” 7. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) JUAN ESTEBAN RAMIREZ, 43, FC BARCELONA FAN FROM COLOMBIA AND SALES MANAGER SAYING: “There are a lot of fans in Latin America, and seeing that Barça, which is one of the best teams in the world, one of the best clubs, generates a very dedicated fan base. So it’s really cool that such a big team is getting closer to that market because there are also many of us who love Barça and want to see them close by. Coming to Europe is more difficult.” 8. (SOUNDBITE) (Italian) JONAS, 39, FC BARCELONA FAN FROM ITALY AND BUSINESSMAN SAYING: “It’s probably for business, for personal branding, and to boost Barca’s image.  To make ourselves more known, sell more, and make more… (money)” 9. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) SEBASTIAN MOLO, 47, FC BARCELONA FAN FROM ARGENTINA AND SALES MANAGER SAYING: “I think it’s a way to expand Spain’s marketing to other countries. To unspoiled countries, where the Spanish League isn’t watched as much.” 10. VARIOUS OF FC BARCELONA SHIRTS 11. SHOP SELLING FC BARCELONA ITEMS STORY: UEFA have reluctantly approved a Serie A and a LaLiga match to be played abroad, the European governing body confirmed on Monday (October 6).      The LaLiga fixture between Barcelona and Villarreal will be staged in Miami in late December, while AC Milan’s Serie A encounter with Como will be held in Perth, Australia, in early February.     Milan opted for a foreign location as their San Siro stadium will be unavailable as both the city and the stadium prepare to host the Winter Olympics opening ceremony on February 6.     Spain’s LaLiga has been pursuing their transatlantic vision for almost a decade, emulating the strategy employed by the NFL and NBA to establish themselves in other markets.     UEFA said its Executive Committee had reluctantly approved the move as an exception, stressing that FIFA’s regulatory framework, still under review, lacks sufficient clarity and detail, and reiterating that it remains opposed in principle to such matches.     “League matches should be played on home soil; anything else would disenfranchise loyal match-going fans and potentially introduce distortive elements in competitions,” UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said in a statement.     “While it is regrettable to have to let these two games go ahead, this decision is exceptional and shall not be seen as setting a precedent.     “Our commitment is clear: to protect the integrity of national leagues and ensure that football remains anchored in its home environment.”   (Production: Oliver Regan) (The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 6:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Aleksander CeferinBarcelona fans reactionBarcelona Villarreal MiamiBarcelona vs VillarrealFC Barcelona newsfootball in USALa Liga abroadLa Liga Miami matchSpanish football marketingUEFA approvalUEFA newsUEFA statement

RELATED News

Israel October 7 Attack: Palestinian Sports World In Ruins, More Than 800 Athletes Killed In Gaza
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Return Dates Confirmed, Check Complete Schedule
Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Compared To Sachin Tendulkar, Will He Make It To The Senior Indian Team?
IND vs AUS ODI Series: Australia Announces Full Squad To Take On India
Brewers Beat Cubs 7-3 in NLDS Game 2 Behind Chourio and Vaughn Three-Run Homers

LATEST NEWS

SC Asks Election Commission To Address Voter Deletion Concerns, ECI Defends SIR
Congo's stand-up comics take aim at country's grinding war
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Pardon: Donald Trump Weighs In, Music Mogul Makes Strange Jail Transfer Appeal
EPFO Board Meeting Scheduled For October 10–11: Minimum Pension Could Hit Rs.2,500, Are You Eligible?
Dell raises long-term annual revenue, profit growth forecasts on strong AI server demand
Lee Chae Min Steps Up To Defend Ryu Da In Amid Online Backlash Post-‘Bon Appétit’ Fame
UEFA Approves Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga Match in Miami — Fans Divided Over Move Abroad
BRIEF-Swimmer Named Head Of Commercial Banking At Citizens Mccree To Retire In March 2026
Haryana Police ADGP Suicide: Who Was Y Puran Kumar, Senior Police Officer, Found Dead At Chandigarh Residence?
Bigg Boss 19 Twist: Tanya Mittal’s Real Age Exposed! Old YouTube Video Shocks Fans And Clears All Doubts
UEFA Approves Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga Match in Miami — Fans Divided Over Move Abroad

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UEFA Approves Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga Match in Miami — Fans Divided Over Move Abroad

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UEFA Approves Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga Match in Miami — Fans Divided Over Move Abroad
UEFA Approves Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga Match in Miami — Fans Divided Over Move Abroad
UEFA Approves Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga Match in Miami — Fans Divided Over Move Abroad
UEFA Approves Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga Match in Miami — Fans Divided Over Move Abroad

QUICK LINKS