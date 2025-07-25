Barcelona Heads to Asia: Flick Names 30 Man Squad as Preseason Tour Finally Takes Off

FC Barcelona has officially kicked off its 2025/26 preseason with a long-awaited Asian tour, following a delayed departure and last-minute financial resolution. Hansi Flick has selected a 30-man squad featuring both big names and rising stars for friendlies in Japan and South Korea.





Tour Delayed but Back on Track

Barça’s departure to Asia was initially postponed due to a €15 million payment dispute, which had cast doubt over the Japan leg of the tour. After successful last-minute negotiations, the squad boarded a flight from El Prat Airport on Friday, July 25. They will open the tour with a match against Vissel Kobe on Sunday, July 27, followed by two games in South Korea: FC Seoul on July 31 and Daegu FC on August 4.

30 Players Named, However Notable Absences

Hansi Flick has announced a solid 30-man squad for the Asian tour, though it features some key absences. Marc-André ter Stegen misses out as he prepares for back surgery amid ongoing tensions with the club. Oriol Romeu and Pau Victor are also left out as they near exits from the team.

Big-name arrivals include Joan Garcia and Marcus Rashford, while six promising youth players — including Roony Bardghji and Pedro Fernández ‘Dro’ will look to impress on tour.

Flick’s First Steps After Intense Training Camp

The tour follows a demanding 10-day preseason training camp under new coach Hansi Flick, featuring 14 sessions — including four double sessions. With the club seeking a strong start under new leadership, this tour offers the perfect stage for tactical testing and squad bonding.

Club president Joan Laporta and vice president Rafa Yuste are leading the traveling delegation, while sporting director Deco stays behind to handle ongoing transfer activity.

Barcelona’s preseason is now fully in motion and all eyes are on Flick’s early progress.

