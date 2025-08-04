After opening their preseason campaign with victories of 3-1 over Vissel Kobe and 7-3 over Seoul, the Blaugrana came into the match in a positive mood. The Catalans took full control of the game. Gavi broke the deadlock in the 21st minute and Lewandowski made it 2-0 six minutes after before they made it 3-0 before stoppage time in a second half relay. The substitutions at half time brought on an additional array of fresh legs with Rashford among many replacements made by the manager Hansi Flick.

Quick match recap

The match demonstrated the depth and intertwining of Barcelona, and such players as Lamine Yamal and Dro Fernandez shone. Rashford completed the rout scoring after Toni Fernandez. The match gave an indication of the faith to young players and new players of the club as the La Liga season kicks off on August 16 by the club against Mallorca.

There were still off field doubts, even on the goal: Rashford is still yet to officially be registered to play in La Liga because of the still existing financial and salary zone limitations Barcelona are going through. However, he is positive as he claims that he is concentrating on settling and training to play the first match of the season as paper work is underway in the club.

It would have ended up with a historical goal, Rashford scored the first Englishman to score in Barcelona since Gary Lineker in the late 1980s. His commitment towards joining Barca was lauded by the club president, Joan Laporta, when he described him as fast, strong and committed, he also made it known that in as much Barcelona are five points clear of the second place, they can still buy him permanently at 26 million pounds on his loan spell.

