Home > Sports > Here’s Why Cristiano Ronaldo Chose Silence Over Spotlight At Diogo Jota Funeral

Here’s Why Cristiano Ronaldo Chose Silence Over Spotlight At Diogo Jota Funeral

Ronaldo's decision to skip public appearances stems from his concern that his global celebrity will turn a solemn occasion into a media frenzy, overshadowing the real grieving.

This episode highlights the conflict that exists between a person's grief and the expectations of others.
This episode highlights the conflict that exists between a person's grief and the expectations of others.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 4, 2025 19:57:37 IST

The fact that Cristiano Ronaldo skipped the funeral of the Portugal teammate Diogo Jota, who lost his life in a tragic car accident with his brother Andre Silva, went ballistic among people after the superstar left the gathering marking the death of his teammate. The absence was however clarified by recent remarks of Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) which stated that there were deeper accruing respectful reasons rather than indifference.

Ronaldo ‘never gave up in the grieving process’

FPF president Pedro Proenca labelled the backlash as an example of the great injustice, emphasizing that Ronaldo was in a strong emotional connection with Jota and Jota family. He pointed out that Ronaldo never gave up in the grieving process though physically not there, he showed that the national team captain and close friend did not fail the mourning process. Media reports revealed that Ronaldo had had a conversation with the family of Jota before the funeral and both parties had decided it was best that he not attend as it would have huge media coverage and would end up detracting the focus on the funeral and upsetting people instead.

His sister Katia Aveiro put weight to that argument by reminding how unpleasant their own father commit is fair in 2005 when the presence of Ronaldo has become a media frenzy. She described the kriticism as an absurdly shameful act and she added that the attention was supposed to be on paying tribute to Jota not concerning the absence of Ronaldo.

Even when she was away, Ronaldo conveyed an emotional message on social media. He wrote: It does not add up. We only played with each other in the national team. it was all new to you, just married… I send you my condolences to your family, your wife and your children… Goodbye, Diogo and Andre. Every one is going to miss you.”

Diogo Jota’s funeral 

Pals, team mates such as Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva , even ex Liverpool players were on hand at the service in Gondomar, Portugal, to contribute to the tribute. Nonetheless, the moral stand that Ronaldo took against attendance was choreographed not to convert sorrow into spectacle. Conclusively, the FPF defense and support by his family allow the decision taken by Ronaldo to be viewed as that of compassion and confidentiality. It reminds that silence, ma, ya ne rarely can prove to be the most effective kind of respect.

Also Read: Arsenal Drops Kit That Channels Highbury Glory, And Fans Are Obsessed

Tags: cristiano ronaldoDiogo jotaFootball newsPortuguese Football FederationRonaldo Tribute

RELATED News

Knee at Risk: Bron Breakker’s WWE SummerSlam Injury Report
History and Heart-Stoppers: India-England Series Equals 96-Year Record in Epic 2-2 Draw
Crutch Cameo Chaos: Tyrese Haliburton Steals the Spotlight at WWE SummerSlam
Historic Finish and Shared Glory: Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Ends in Style
Record-Breaking Thriller: Historic Feats from the Oval Test Showdown

LATEST NEWS

Tesla Unveils First EV Charging Facility In Mumbai’s BKC: What’s Next For India’s EV Infrastructure?
Machine Gun Kelly Rejected THIS Hollywood Blockbuster With $362.2 Million Worldwide Only Because He Could Not Say The ‘N-Word’
EU Hits Pause on US Tariff Retaliation for 6 Months As Bloc Secures Deal With Trump
Justin Timberlake’s Lyme Disease Diagnosis Explained As Singer Reveals Getting ‘Incredible Support’ From Wife Jessica Biel
Peace or Provocation? Russia Remains Calm Amid US Nuclear Threat
Here’s Why Cristiano Ronaldo Chose Silence Over Spotlight At Diogo Jota Funeral
Digital Ads Now Claim 46% Of India’s Rs 1 Lakh Crore Ad Market: What’s Fueling This Rapid Shift?
Delhi Court Acquits AAP Leader Satyendar Jain in Long‑Pending Corruption Case
Trump’s Deadline Nears as Russia‑Ukraine War Tensions Rise – Here’s What’s at Play | 5 Points
Will Cillian Murphy Play Lord Voldemort In HBO’s New Harry Potter Series? Fans Say, ‘Anyone Else Will Be Disappointing’
Here’s Why Cristiano Ronaldo Chose Silence Over Spotlight At Diogo Jota Funeral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Here’s Why Cristiano Ronaldo Chose Silence Over Spotlight At Diogo Jota Funeral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Here’s Why Cristiano Ronaldo Chose Silence Over Spotlight At Diogo Jota Funeral
Here’s Why Cristiano Ronaldo Chose Silence Over Spotlight At Diogo Jota Funeral
Here’s Why Cristiano Ronaldo Chose Silence Over Spotlight At Diogo Jota Funeral
Here’s Why Cristiano Ronaldo Chose Silence Over Spotlight At Diogo Jota Funeral

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?