The fact that Cristiano Ronaldo skipped the funeral of the Portugal teammate Diogo Jota, who lost his life in a tragic car accident with his brother Andre Silva, went ballistic among people after the superstar left the gathering marking the death of his teammate. The absence was however clarified by recent remarks of Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) which stated that there were deeper accruing respectful reasons rather than indifference.

Ronaldo ‘never gave up in the grieving process’

FPF president Pedro Proenca labelled the backlash as an example of the great injustice, emphasizing that Ronaldo was in a strong emotional connection with Jota and Jota family. He pointed out that Ronaldo never gave up in the grieving process though physically not there, he showed that the national team captain and close friend did not fail the mourning process. Media reports revealed that Ronaldo had had a conversation with the family of Jota before the funeral and both parties had decided it was best that he not attend as it would have huge media coverage and would end up detracting the focus on the funeral and upsetting people instead.

His sister Katia Aveiro put weight to that argument by reminding how unpleasant their own father commit is fair in 2005 when the presence of Ronaldo has become a media frenzy. She described the kriticism as an absurdly shameful act and she added that the attention was supposed to be on paying tribute to Jota not concerning the absence of Ronaldo.

Even when she was away, Ronaldo conveyed an emotional message on social media. He wrote: It does not add up. We only played with each other in the national team. it was all new to you, just married… I send you my condolences to your family, your wife and your children… Goodbye, Diogo and Andre. Every one is going to miss you.”

Diogo Jota’s funeral

Pals, team mates such as Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva , even ex Liverpool players were on hand at the service in Gondomar, Portugal, to contribute to the tribute. Nonetheless, the moral stand that Ronaldo took against attendance was choreographed not to convert sorrow into spectacle. Conclusively, the FPF defense and support by his family allow the decision taken by Ronaldo to be viewed as that of compassion and confidentiality. It reminds that silence, ma, ya ne rarely can prove to be the most effective kind of respect.

