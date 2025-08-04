Arsenal Drops Kit That Channels Highbury Glory, And Fans Are Obsessed

With their Highbury Stadium, admired by the fans, being remembered in homage to the twentieth anniversary after it last saw a season in 2005-06, the club with adidas has released its 2025/26 third kit. The kit decorates the history of Arsenal’s erstwhile home, mingling nostalgia and modern day Gucci.

Details of the kit

The jersey presents itself like a creamy off white medium, referring to the marbled pattern within the Highbury lobby. The art deco jacquard and the red and gold piping made a unique statement about the East Stand’s facade. These tone on tone graphics are occluded behind the weave for a rather sly architectural homage to the station. A vintage polo collar has been resurrected by adidas, topped with stripes in gold and maroon; an undoubtedly glamorous finish that is further amplified by a pair of clean maroon shorts and white socks. This kit is, of course, a direct lifted interpretation of the fan favorite Nike third strip of 2007-09, appreciated as the “Chapman Edition” in the fans’ hall of fame. That Colonel Henry version of the third was aesthetically identical, plastered in subtle shades of the Hammers colors, the perfect example of retro that Adidas has so shamelessly appropriated for this release.

A tribute to elegance, art and style. Our latest work of art, the new 2025/26 Third Kit, is finally here 🛍️ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 4, 2025

Relics from the past

For the older generation of fans, it will feel like some sort of a modern revival, maybe intentionally so. From 2007 until 2009, the Nike third kit occupied a very special place in the hearts of millions of Arsenal fans, who called it lovingly the “Chapman Edition.” However, it was never officially worn by Thierry Henry in any game, yet through some strange powers, it continues to rule the hearts of the fanbase. Adidas has given this old concept a jazzy new treatment. From the players’ point of view: “It’s a way of honouring that history while inspiring the next generation,” said Jurrien Timber. Social media has quite gloriously embraced this one with fans calling it one of the best darn shirts in years. At £85 (kids: £60) for an adult kit, the race is on to get one. After the much publicised unveil of the loud home kit in May and an away kit that theoretically mimicked bolts of lightning in July, the third kit completes the Gunners’ wardrobe for the 2025/26 season. Adidas continues to walk a knife edge between football fashion and heritage storytelling, and this release could be the finest of all.

