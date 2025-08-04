Home > Sports > Arsenal Drops Kit That Channels Highbury Glory, And Fans Are Obsessed

Arsenal Drops Kit That Channels Highbury Glory, And Fans Are Obsessed

Fans have praised this shirt on social media, calling it one of the greatest damn shirts in years.

This release might be the best yet from Adidas, which continues to balance sports fashion with heritage storytelling.
This release might be the best yet from Adidas, which continues to balance sports fashion with heritage storytelling.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 4, 2025 16:58:00 IST

With their Highbury Stadium, admired by the fans, being remembered in homage to the twentieth anniversary after it last saw a season in 2005-06, the club with adidas has released its 2025/26 third kit. The kit decorates the history of Arsenal’s erstwhile home, mingling nostalgia and modern day Gucci.

Details of the kit

The jersey presents itself like a creamy off white medium, referring to the marbled pattern within the Highbury lobby. The art deco jacquard and the red and gold piping made a unique statement about the East Stand’s facade. These tone on tone graphics are occluded behind the weave for a rather sly architectural homage to the station. A vintage polo collar has been resurrected by adidas, topped with stripes in gold and maroon; an undoubtedly glamorous finish that is further amplified by a pair of clean maroon shorts and white socks. This kit is, of course, a direct lifted interpretation of the fan favorite Nike third strip of 2007-09, appreciated as the “Chapman Edition” in the fans’ hall of fame. That Colonel Henry version of the third was aesthetically identical, plastered in subtle shades of the Hammers colors, the perfect example of retro that Adidas has so shamelessly appropriated for this release.

Relics from the past

For the older generation of fans, it will feel like some sort of a modern revival, maybe intentionally so. From 2007 until 2009, the Nike third kit occupied a very special place in the hearts of millions of Arsenal fans, who called it lovingly the “Chapman Edition.” However, it was never officially worn by Thierry Henry in any game, yet through some strange powers, it continues to rule the hearts of the fanbase. Adidas has given this old concept a jazzy new treatment. From the players’ point of view: “It’s a way of honouring that history while inspiring the next generation,” said Jurrien Timber. Social media has quite gloriously embraced this one with fans calling it one of the best darn shirts in years. At £85 (kids: £60) for an adult kit, the race is on to get one. After the much publicised unveil of the loud home kit in May and an away kit that theoretically mimicked bolts of lightning in July, the third kit completes the Gunners’ wardrobe for the 2025/26 season. Adidas continues to walk a knife edge between football fashion and heritage storytelling, and this release could be the finest of all. 

Also Read: Dele Alli’s Tragic Fall, Could This Be The End?

Tags: AdidasArsenal kitArsenal Kit ReleaseEPL 2025 26premier league

RELATED News

Down to the Wire! India Clinches Its Narrowest Test Win Ever
Mohammed Siraj Breaks Record: First Asian Bowler With 7 Four-Wicket Hauls In Red-Ball Matches In England
India Edges England in Thriller: Wins 5th Test, Levels Series 2-2
Dele Alli’s Tragic Fall, Could This Be The End?
India’s Chess Revolution vs America’s Crash, Who’s Winning?

LATEST NEWS

Mahua Moitra Tried Meeting Her Crush Pankaj Tripathi Over Coffee, Recalls Taking Ravi Kishan’s Help
10 Effective Ways To Improve Your Speaking Skills
Kerala Man Ends Life In Forest After Failing To Arrange Son’s Engineering College Fees
Did ChatGPT Just Leak Your Secrets? OpenAI Pulls Feature After Conversations Found On Google
Were Chinese Students at UK Universities Told to Spy on Classmates? Here’s What We Know
Lung Cancer Explained: From Causes to Cures
Tofu vs Paneer: What’s better for Weight Loss and Protein?
Hostages or Human Shields? Israel Slams Hamas “Sadistic” Campaign Linked to Hostages Video
Elon Musk Gets $29B Stock Grant, Again as Tesla Awards CEO Amid Legal Battles
‘Who Are You?’ Zakir Khan Recalls Not Recognising BTS Members Despite Being In The Same Room For 35 Minutes
Arsenal Drops Kit That Channels Highbury Glory, And Fans Are Obsessed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Arsenal Drops Kit That Channels Highbury Glory, And Fans Are Obsessed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Arsenal Drops Kit That Channels Highbury Glory, And Fans Are Obsessed
Arsenal Drops Kit That Channels Highbury Glory, And Fans Are Obsessed
Arsenal Drops Kit That Channels Highbury Glory, And Fans Are Obsessed
Arsenal Drops Kit That Channels Highbury Glory, And Fans Are Obsessed

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?