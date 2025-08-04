Home > Sports > Dele Alli’s Tragic Fall, Could This Be The End?

Dele Alli’s Tragic Fall, Could This Be The End?

Alli was the most brilliant player in English football history at one point in time. He scored 51 Premier League goals and won the PFA Young Player of the Year award twice in a row.

His declines in his later years were caused by injuries, off field problems, and fitness challenges.
Former England midfielder Dele Alli, who was a Premier League star with Tottenham Hotspur, is set to retire at the age of 29 after being left out of plans of Italian Serie A club Como, which is coached by Cesc Fabregas.

Alli signed for Como on a free transfer in January 2025 hoping to revive his career after a torrid period at Everton and on loan at injury and inconsistent plagued Besiktas. Against hopes of rejuvenation under the tutelage of Fabregas, he has played but one game coming on from the bench against AC Milan in March, only to get himself sent off after only ten minutes after an ill judged tackle on old teammate Ruben Loftus Cheek.

Reasons for taking early retirement?

Alli has since been kept out of first team training, working individually with out of favour squad members. He was not on the plane with Como for their pre season camp in Marbella, another indication of diminishing confidence within the club regarding his position. Rumors indicate that with diminishing prospects and few clubs interested, Alli is currently considering early retirement options. 

The very reasons for this particular crossroads lie in a series of highs and lows. There came a time in life wherein Alli was the brightest star English football has ever witnessed, scoring 51 Premier League goals, winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award consecutively twice while at Tottenham, and winning 37 senior England caps for his country. Injuries, off field issues, and fitness issues started his runs of decline in latter years. 

His controversies

In 2023, Alli opened up about his addiction to sleeping pills, his mental health struggles, and childhood traumas, including the deeply distressing disclosure of having been sexually abused at the age of six. These sold him a ticket to rehab and inevitably did not do his football career any good thereafter. While for many pundits and fans, the story is grimly poised for premature retirements, on the other hand, Alli is still searching for a club to continue in some capacity, considered scrap at Como. Whatever turn Alli’s story takes the surprise comeback, dropping another notch, or early retirement will be the forging of the final chapter in a career once destined for greatness.

