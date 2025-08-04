Home > Sports > Son Heung Min’s LAFC Transfer Set To Break MLS History

Son Heung Min’s LAFC Transfer Set To Break MLS History

Son described leaving Spurs as "the hardest decision" of his career in a heartbreaking press conference. He continued by referring to Spurs supporters as his "second family."

Both on the pitch and in terms of business, LAFC stands to gain a great deal.
Both on the pitch and in terms of business, LAFC stands to gain a great deal.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 4, 2025 09:52:00 IST

Tottenham Hotspur icon Son Heung min is officially days away from leaving North London after a decade long stay, and he is heading to Major League Soccer for LAFC. Spurs and LAFC have reached a verbal agreement/understanding that will pave the way for a deal that will loom large in the MLS transfer record books, reports suggest a fee north of €15 million that could reach €17.5m (£15m/$20m) with add ons. Son, 33 years old, captained Spurs to their first major trophy in 17 years as they lifted the Europa League in May 2025, and Son leaves Spurs as a great.

Son’s Farewell match

Based on goal numbers alone, 173 goals in 454 appearances, Son places himself towards the top of the club’s all time greats. His farewell of sorts was staged on the international stage in Seoul, South Korea. Tottenham played Newcastle in a preseason friendly, where Son’s emotional farewell, saw Son receive a guard of honour from both sets of players, and from 65,000 near chanting fans, capping what will likely be Son’s final appearance as a Spurs player. In a sad and touching press conference, Son said that leaving Spurs was “the hardest decision” of his career and went on to call fans, his “second family.”

Son became the epitome of loyalty, humility, and the very best performance in the EPL from just about the moment he got to London from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015. Regardless of losing just a touch of pace over the last couple of seasons, Thomas Frank, manager, praised Son’s professionalism and leadership and regarded his exit as a “beautiful ending” for a Spurs legend. 
LAFC stands to benefit immensely, both on the field and commercially. Los Angeles has one of the largest South Korean diasporas in the US, meaning signing Son would creates huge fanfare and media coverage. The club is eyeing him as a Designated Player and MLS MVP candidate and expect him to be very productive in a league where his quality and experience should allow him to exceed 20 goals seasonally without too much effort. All eyes turn to Monday when an official announcement comes. Until then, Spurs fans mourn one of their most loved characters while the LAFC faithful await a mammoth summer splash.

Also Read: Ruben Amorim vs Sir Alex Ferguson: Who Will Last Longer?

Tags: LAFCmlsSon Heung MinTottenham HotspurTransfer market football

RELATED News

Joe Root Calls Mohammed Siraj ‘Fake’, says ‘It’s All an Act’
Lionel Messi Hamstring Strain: Could It Cost Inter Miami The Leagues Cup?
Is Ollie Pope’s Vice-Captaincy at Risk? 26-Year-Old’s Rise Sparks Debate
Jasprit Bumrah’s Shocking Exit From ENG Series Revealed: It’s Not Workload Management
WWE SummerSlam 2025: Naomi Defeats Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY To Retain Women’s World Championship

LATEST NEWS

No Rice, No Roti For 30 Days: Here’s What Happens To Your Body
Unknown Side Effects Of Broccoli You Should Know Before Your Next Healthy Meal
Rs 540 per month: Former MP Prajwal Revanna To Earn This Amount In Convicts Section Of Jail
Why Has Donald Trump Suddenly Become Sydney Sweeney’s Biggest Fan After Her Controversial Jeans Ad?
‘No More Partial Deals With Hamas’: Israel Makes Major Change In Gaza War Policy
Diddy’s Ex-Girlfriend Shocks Fans, Begs For His Release, Claims He’s A ‘Changed Man’ After Recent Controversy
Four Including Wife And Daughter Arrested For Murder Of Dibrugarh Businessman
‘“I Like Her’: Donald Trump Praises MAGA Loyalist Laura Loomer While She Targets Tucker Carlson, ‘Biden Holdovers’
WWE SummerSlam 2025: Naomi Defeats Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY To Retain Women’s World Championship
IPO Market This Week: Highway Infrastructure Leads Mainboard, SME IPOs Heat Up- Check Out The List
Son Heung Min’s LAFC Transfer Set To Break MLS History

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Son Heung Min’s LAFC Transfer Set To Break MLS History

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Son Heung Min’s LAFC Transfer Set To Break MLS History
Son Heung Min’s LAFC Transfer Set To Break MLS History
Son Heung Min’s LAFC Transfer Set To Break MLS History
Son Heung Min’s LAFC Transfer Set To Break MLS History

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?