Son Heung Min’s LAFC Transfer Set To Break MLS History

Tottenham Hotspur icon Son Heung min is officially days away from leaving North London after a decade long stay, and he is heading to Major League Soccer for LAFC. Spurs and LAFC have reached a verbal agreement/understanding that will pave the way for a deal that will loom large in the MLS transfer record books, reports suggest a fee north of €15 million that could reach €17.5m (£15m/$20m) with add ons. Son, 33 years old, captained Spurs to their first major trophy in 17 years as they lifted the Europa League in May 2025, and Son leaves Spurs as a great.

Son’s Farewell match

Based on goal numbers alone, 173 goals in 454 appearances, Son places himself towards the top of the club’s all time greats. His farewell of sorts was staged on the international stage in Seoul, South Korea. Tottenham played Newcastle in a preseason friendly, where Son’s emotional farewell, saw Son receive a guard of honour from both sets of players, and from 65,000 near chanting fans, capping what will likely be Son’s final appearance as a Spurs player. In a sad and touching press conference, Son said that leaving Spurs was “the hardest decision” of his career and went on to call fans, his “second family.”

Son became the epitome of loyalty, humility, and the very best performance in the EPL from just about the moment he got to London from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015. Regardless of losing just a touch of pace over the last couple of seasons, Thomas Frank, manager, praised Son’s professionalism and leadership and regarded his exit as a “beautiful ending” for a Spurs legend.

LAFC stands to benefit immensely, both on the field and commercially. Los Angeles has one of the largest South Korean diasporas in the US, meaning signing Son would creates huge fanfare and media coverage. The club is eyeing him as a Designated Player and MLS MVP candidate and expect him to be very productive in a league where his quality and experience should allow him to exceed 20 goals seasonally without too much effort. All eyes turn to Monday when an official announcement comes. Until then, Spurs fans mourn one of their most loved characters while the LAFC faithful await a mammoth summer splash.

Also Read: Ruben Amorim vs Sir Alex Ferguson: Who Will Last Longer?