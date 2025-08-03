Home > Sports > Ruben Amorim vs Sir Alex Ferguson: Who Will Last Longer?

Ruben Amorim vs Sir Alex Ferguson: Who Will Last Longer?

Players like Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes are part of Amorim's leadership staff, which is reshaping culture with clarity and discipline.

Amorim is adamant on winning a trophy this year.
Amorim is adamant on winning a trophy this year.

Manchester United’s 40 year old Portuguese manager Ruben Amorim announced his long term goals at Old Trafford telling that he plans to remain for two decades. In an interview before the club’s 2025‑26 preseason tour, Amorim stated: “I want to stay, I want to stay 20 years. That is my goal and I truly believe in that.”

Installed in November 2024 to succeed Erik ten Hag, Amorim took over a troubled team and oversaw United’s worst Premier League performance since 1973‑74, finishing 15th. He also led them to losing the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur. That said, he is still positive realizing that although he “used up all the credits” during that chaotic first season, he feels prepared to “start fresh.”

Amorim eyeing for a Fresh start

Amorim’s faith in triumph comes from Manchester United’s lasting appeal its past, devoted supporters, institutional reputation and its ability to pay, even without Champions League qualification. “We have money… So we can… we’ll have money and more money in the future,” he stated firmly. He attributes better strategic leadership at the club, such as CEO Omar Berrada’s efforts, in making financial foundations rock solid. Off the field, Amorim is remoulding culture with discipline and clarity, creating a leadership team with players like Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire. 

Star team players Antony, Rashford, Garnacho, and Malacia, who were tagged the “Bomb Squad” by fans, have been left out of the primary preseason tour, part of his initiative to modernize and bring the dressing room together. United are preparing to start the new season with games underway mid August and the impending Premier League season opener against Arsenal, Amorim is determined to convert optimism into outcome. His management system can be demanding to be patient with, but he maintains the structural overhaul and cultural reorientation will provide the foundation for sustained success.

