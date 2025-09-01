LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Bayer Leverkusen's Bold Move, Erik Ten Hag Removed As Manager!

Erik ten Hag was fired by Bayer Leverkusen after just three games, which is one of the shortest tenures of any manager in Bundesliga history. Poor performances, such as a 3-0 loss at Hoffenheim and a 5-0 loss at Werder Bremen, plagued his tenure.

He will now be added to the lengthy history of Manchester United coaches who were fired too soon and then lost their jobs overseas. (Image Credit: Bayer Leverkusen via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 1, 2025 17:54:05 IST

Erik ten Hag has been dismissed by Bayer Leverkusen after just three games, perhaps one of the fastest ever sackings in Bundesliga history. He was appointed in July as the replacement for Xabi Alonso, who departed for Real Madrid, with the belief Ten Hag would usher in a new era for the defending champions.

Why is Erik Ten Hag Removed?

It deteriorated incredibly fast. After a 2–1 home loss to Hoffenheim and drawing 3–3 with Werder Bremen after leading 3–1 and as they were reduced to ten men, the decision by the decision makers was made. On top of this, the opening three games had its problems with the supposedly disjointed and dysfunctional management style of ten Hag, particularly which included reports of an openly debated dispute regarding who would take a penalty, which made it abundantly clear that the dressing room and the culture were fractured and the management of ten Hag was a little questionable in the first place.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Transfer Window

Bayer Leverkusen’s summer transfer activity made ten Hag’s job that much harder. Losing key pieces from the team, including Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Granit Xhaka, Jonathan Tah and many other contributors were part of a massive clearing of about €200 million and then a brand new influx of players, Mark Flekken, Loic Bade, Malik Tillman, Jarell Quansah, and others. A rebuild of this magnitude rarely comes with time and time became very unattainable, in this case, with Leverkusen in the midst of a transition.

Erik Ten Hag’s previous football clubs

Leverkusen’s CEO Fernando Carro said the dismissal was ‘painful’, but emphasized it was necessary to protect the club’s ambitions, and Managing Director Simon Rolfes commented ‘It has not been possible to create a sporting successful team under the current conditions.’ Ten Hag has become the third former Manchester United manager to be dismissed in quick succession, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar, and his brief tenure at Leverkusen is now a cautionary tale for misaligned expectations, unsettling squad transitions, and tenuous power at elite clubs

Also Read: Gianluigi Donnarumma And Manchester City Agree Contract! Ederson Heads Out

.

Tags: Bayer LeverkusenBayer Leverkusen ManagerErik ten HagErik Ten Hag Sacked

