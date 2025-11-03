BCCI Rewards India Women’s Cricket Team With Rs 51 Crore After Maiden World Cup Victory

In a historic moment for Indian cricket, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of Rs 51 crore for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025-winning India women’s national cricket team and support staff. The announcement came shortly after India clinched their maiden ICC Women’s ODI World Cup title with a commanding 52-run victory over South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday night.

A “monumental achievement”

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said that the entire squad, including players, coaches and the support staff, will share the reward. Calling the triumph a “monumental achievement,” Saikia said the win will push women’s cricket in India into a new era. He also drew parallels with India’s iconic 1983 men’s World Cup win, emphasising that Harmanpreet Kaur and her team have etched their names in history by bringing home the country’s first-ever ODI World Cup title in the women’s format. “Harmanpreet Kaur and her team have not just won the trophy, they have won the hearts of all Indians. This victory will inspire the next generation of women cricketers,” Saikia said, speaking to ANI.

Recreation of 1983 world cup

IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal echoed a similar sentiment, stating that what Kapil Dev’s team achieved in 1983 has been recreated by the Indian women in 2025. He called the victory a watershed moment that will give women’s cricket an unprecedented boost in India.

Batting first in the final, India posted an impressive 298 for 7, built on the back of a fluent 87 from Shafali Verma, a composed 58 from Deepti Sharma, and crucial contributions by Smriti Mandhana (45) and Richa Ghosh (34). A strong century opening stand between Mandhana and Verma set the tone for the innings. South Africa began the chase confidently, but a direct hit from Amanjot Kaur shifted the momentum, allowing India to tighten their grip and eventually seal the win.

Empowering women’s cricket

Saikia also highlighted the structural changes introduced under former BCCI Secretary Jay Shah’s tenure, including pay parity and a significant increase in women’s tournament prize money by the ICC. According to him, these initiatives have contributed greatly to elevating women’s cricket and empowering the athletes representing India at the highest level.

With this historic victory, India finally buried the disappointments of the 2005 and 2017 World Cup finals. For millions of fans, this long-awaited World Cup win represents not just a sporting achievement, but a cultural moment one that redefines the future of women’s cricket in India.

(Included ANI Inputs also)

ALSO READ: ‘You Told Them To Be Home By 8’: BJP Mocks Mamata Banerjee As She Hails Women In Blue For World Cup Win