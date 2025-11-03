LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci BJP WestBengal donald trump afghanistan cricket records India vs South Africa canada Jodhpur BCCI contract bcci BJP WestBengal donald trump afghanistan cricket records India vs South Africa canada Jodhpur BCCI contract bcci BJP WestBengal donald trump afghanistan cricket records India vs South Africa canada Jodhpur BCCI contract bcci BJP WestBengal donald trump afghanistan cricket records India vs South Africa canada Jodhpur BCCI contract
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci BJP WestBengal donald trump afghanistan cricket records India vs South Africa canada Jodhpur BCCI contract bcci BJP WestBengal donald trump afghanistan cricket records India vs South Africa canada Jodhpur BCCI contract bcci BJP WestBengal donald trump afghanistan cricket records India vs South Africa canada Jodhpur BCCI contract bcci BJP WestBengal donald trump afghanistan cricket records India vs South Africa canada Jodhpur BCCI contract
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘You Told Them To Be Home By 8’: BJP Mocks Mamata Banerjee As She Hails Women In Blue For World Cup Win

‘You Told Them To Be Home By 8’: BJP Mocks Mamata Banerjee As She Hails Women In Blue For World Cup Win

Mamata Banerjee congratulated Team India after their historic Women’s World Cup win, but the BJP mocked her, reminding her of her past remark that women should “be home by 8.” The political jibe sparked fresh controversy amid nationwide celebrations.

BJP trolls Mamata Banerjee over her “be home by 8” remark after she praises Women in Blue. (Photo: ANI)
BJP trolls Mamata Banerjee over her “be home by 8” remark after she praises Women in Blue. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 3, 2025 08:55:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘You Told Them To Be Home By 8’: BJP Mocks Mamata Banerjee As She Hails Women In Blue For World Cup Win

India’s historic Women’s World Cup triumph turned into a political flashpoint on Monday after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s congratulatory message to the Women in Blue was met with a sharp retort from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Harmanpreet Kaur’s team lifted India’s maiden Women’s Cricket World Cup trophy with a 52-run victory over South Africa at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, triggering an outpouring of national pride and celebration late into the night. But the moment soon became part of a heated political exchange online.

Mamata Banerjee took to X, soon after the win and praised the team’s performance, saying the entire nation was proud of their fight, resilience and achievement. She wrote that the Women in Blue had delivered “absolutely brilliant moments,” inspired an entire generation of girls and proved themselves to be a world-class team on the biggest stage.

However, the BJP quickly turned the celebratory moment into a political dig. Within an hour of her message, the party’s official X handle posted a sarcastic reply, saying, “OMG they were playing till 12. But you had told them to be home by 8.” The jibe referenced Banerjee’s controversial comments from last month in which she questioned why a gang-rape survivor was out late at night, stating that girls “should not be allowed to come outside after a certain time.”

Banerjee’s remark at the time had triggered widespread condemnation, with many accusing her of victim-blaming and shifting responsibility away from the state’s law-and-order machinery. The issue escalated into a full-blown political debate, with the BJP accusing her of trivialising women’s autonomy and safety. BJP leaders including Sukanta Majumdar and Gaurav Bhatia publicly criticised her, while the National Commission for Women called her statement “absurd.”

Meanwhile, Sunday night’s victory will go down as one of the most defining moments in Indian cricket. The match witnessed a stunning performance by 21-year-old opener Shafali Verma, who smashed a blistering 87 runs and later took two crucial wickets, turning the game in India’s favour.

Harmanpreet Kaur and her teammates, some crying in disbelief during the anthem and trophy moment, ended India’s long wait for a Women’s Cricket World Cup title and completed a remarkable comeback after three losses in the group stage.

ALSO READ: Women’s World Cup 2025: Meet The Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers | In PHOTOS

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 8:55 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: BJP WestBengalharmanpreet kaurhome-hero-pos-3mamata banerjeeShafali Vermawomens-world-cup

RELATED News

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: India Beats South Africa, Social Media Erupts as PM Modi Applauds Historic Victory

‘God Has Sent Me Here To….’: Shafali Verma Scripts Fairytale Comeback In World Cup Final

Meet Amol Mazumdar, Man Who Never Played For India But Scripted History With Women’s World Cup Win

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Big Statement After Indian Women’s World Cup Win: ‘This Is Not The End’

How Much Prize Money Will India Get After Winning Women’s World Cup 2025? All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

Stocks Market Today: Muted Monday But Bright Hopes; Indian Markets Watch Global Cues As Traders Eye Auto And Energy Buzz

Telangana Bus Accident: 20 Killed, 18 Injured After Truck Collides With TSRTC Bus Near Chevella

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Now Visible From Earth – Here’s How to Spot It

Stocks To Watch Today: Tata, SBFC, Mahindra, Titagarh Rail, Zen Tech, NCC, Auto stocks, BPCL, Bank of Baroda, JK Cement, RailTel, BPCL And Many More In Focus

‘You Told Them To Be Home By 8’: BJP Mocks Mamata Banerjee As She Hails Women In Blue For World Cup Win

Donald Trump Mocks NYC Mayoral Frontrunner Zohran Mamdani Ahead Of Election Day: ‘Think I’m A Much Better…’

Afghanistan: Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.3 Jolts Hindu Kush Region, Here’s What We Know

How Much Prize Money Will India Get After Winning Women’s World Cup 2025? All You Need To Know

Watch Video: India Crowned ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Champions After Win Over South Africa

PM Modi Congratulates Indian Women’s Team On Historic World Cup Win: ‘The Team Showed Exceptional…’

‘You Told Them To Be Home By 8’: BJP Mocks Mamata Banerjee As She Hails Women In Blue For World Cup Win

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘You Told Them To Be Home By 8’: BJP Mocks Mamata Banerjee As She Hails Women In Blue For World Cup Win

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘You Told Them To Be Home By 8’: BJP Mocks Mamata Banerjee As She Hails Women In Blue For World Cup Win
‘You Told Them To Be Home By 8’: BJP Mocks Mamata Banerjee As She Hails Women In Blue For World Cup Win
‘You Told Them To Be Home By 8’: BJP Mocks Mamata Banerjee As She Hails Women In Blue For World Cup Win
‘You Told Them To Be Home By 8’: BJP Mocks Mamata Banerjee As She Hails Women In Blue For World Cup Win

QUICK LINKS