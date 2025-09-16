BCCI Finally Speaks Out on India-Pakistan Handshake Controversy in Asia Cup 2025: ‘Feel Proud of Our Boys’
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > BCCI Finally Speaks Out on India-Pakistan Handshake Controversy in Asia Cup 2025: ‘Feel Proud of Our Boys’

BCCI Finally Speaks Out on India-Pakistan Handshake Controversy in Asia Cup 2025: ‘Feel Proud of Our Boys’

BCCI reacts to India-Pakistan handshake controversy in Asia Cup 2025. Devajit Saikia praises India’s dominant win, while skipper Suryakumar Yadav confirms BCCI and government alignment.

BCCI Finally Speaks Out on India-Pakistan Handshake Controversy in Asia Cup 2025: 'Feel Proud of Our Boys' (Image Credit: ANI)
BCCI Finally Speaks Out on India-Pakistan Handshake Controversy in Asia Cup 2025: 'Feel Proud of Our Boys' (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: September 16, 2025 20:03:52 IST

After the high profile clash between India and Pakistan that took place in the Asia cup 2025, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has finally come out with the controversy that had erupted. Rather than being caught up in the distractions, the Secretary of the BCCI Devajit Saikia demanded that attention be drawn to the emphatic victory of India.

India’s Victory Overshadows Controversy

Sunday’s India-Pakistan match in the Asia Cup was much hyped not only in terms of the cricket but also in terms of the drama surrounding the match. When the Pakistani players won, Suryakumar Yadav and his colleagues did not shake hands with them, evoking a negative response between the two boards.

This gesture was openly expressed to be displeasing by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chair Mohsin Naqvi. However the BCCI retaliated and asked the people and the media to concentrate on the performance of India, rather than the political scandals.

Saikia’s Strong Message to Critics

Devajit Saikia also talked to IANS and clarified that the Indian performance should be the highlight of the match. “I can only say that India won handsomely. It was a thumping victory for the Indian team. Nothing more. Nothing less,” Saikia said.

He further added, “We should not be bothered by it. Instead, we should appreciate and feel proud of our boys for doing so well. We hope the winning momentum will continue till the last match of this tournament.” What he said was an attempt to move the story back to cricket.

Suryakumar Yadav’s Stand on the Decision

The situation is also clarified by the skipper of India, Suryakumar Yadav, in post-match press conference. “Our government and BCCI – we were aligned today. Rest, we took a call. We came here to just play the game. We have given a proper reply,” Yadav stated.

Yadav clarified that the move not to shake hands was made as a collective decision to avoid any political interference and concentrate on the sport only. His remarks highlighted the strategic fit between the Indian government and the authorities in cricket.

India Looks Ahead: Final Group Match

The winning of seven wickets by India over Pakistan guaranteed them the second victory in the Asia Cup and got them into the Super Four round. The squad is now redirected to their final Group A match with Oman.

The game will be played on the 19th of September at Zayed Cricket stadium in Abu Dhabi. The performance of India has been overwhelming so far and the team has high hopes of continuing this to the tournament to improve its standing.

As its national pride and the excellence of its cricketing depends on it, the Indian approach is simple: concentrate on the performance and not distracted by outside influences. The BCCI and team are also intent on continuing their winning streak.

ALSO READ: PCB Risks Huge Financial Loss: Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 Boycott May Blow Up in Their Faces

RELATED News

Australian legend Jay Stacy appointed head coach of Kalinga Lancers
'Best season ever', says world record breaker Duplantis
PCB Risks Huge Financial Loss: Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 Boycott May Blow Up in Their Faces
Asia Cup: Massive milestones within reach for Afghanistan giants Rashid, Nabi
BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Match 9 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Telecast On Tv And Online

LATEST NEWS

Five reasons you may be losing your hair and how to prevent it
Trump says US has a buyer for TikTok
Chevron, Israeli pipeline operator to kickstart new gas pipeline to Egypt
Beer goggles: Mosquitoes prefer drunk people who just had sex
Union Minister Jitendra Singh launches web portal for Special Campaign 5.0 to improve Swachhata in government offices
Pakistan confirms India rejected third-party mediation during Operation Sindoor
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, actor Vivek Oberoi visit construction site of Vishv Umiyadham temple in Ahmedabad
BCCI Finally Speaks Out on India-Pakistan Handshake Controversy in Asia Cup 2025: ‘Feel Proud of Our Boys’
Assam: Joined Service In 2019, Civil Servant Caught With Crores
IndiGo announces Mumbai-Copenhagen flights starting October 8
BCCI Finally Speaks Out on India-Pakistan Handshake Controversy in Asia Cup 2025: ‘Feel Proud of Our Boys’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BCCI Finally Speaks Out on India-Pakistan Handshake Controversy in Asia Cup 2025: ‘Feel Proud of Our Boys’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BCCI Finally Speaks Out on India-Pakistan Handshake Controversy in Asia Cup 2025: ‘Feel Proud of Our Boys’
BCCI Finally Speaks Out on India-Pakistan Handshake Controversy in Asia Cup 2025: ‘Feel Proud of Our Boys’
BCCI Finally Speaks Out on India-Pakistan Handshake Controversy in Asia Cup 2025: ‘Feel Proud of Our Boys’
BCCI Finally Speaks Out on India-Pakistan Handshake Controversy in Asia Cup 2025: ‘Feel Proud of Our Boys’

QUICK LINKS