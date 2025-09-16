BCCI Finally Speaks Out on India-Pakistan Handshake Controversy in Asia Cup 2025: ‘Feel Proud of Our Boys’

After the high profile clash between India and Pakistan that took place in the Asia cup 2025, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has finally come out with the controversy that had erupted. Rather than being caught up in the distractions, the Secretary of the BCCI Devajit Saikia demanded that attention be drawn to the emphatic victory of India.

India’s Victory Overshadows Controversy

Sunday’s India-Pakistan match in the Asia Cup was much hyped not only in terms of the cricket but also in terms of the drama surrounding the match. When the Pakistani players won, Suryakumar Yadav and his colleagues did not shake hands with them, evoking a negative response between the two boards.

This gesture was openly expressed to be displeasing by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chair Mohsin Naqvi. However the BCCI retaliated and asked the people and the media to concentrate on the performance of India, rather than the political scandals.

Saikia’s Strong Message to Critics

Devajit Saikia also talked to IANS and clarified that the Indian performance should be the highlight of the match. “I can only say that India won handsomely. It was a thumping victory for the Indian team. Nothing more. Nothing less,” Saikia said.

He further added, “We should not be bothered by it. Instead, we should appreciate and feel proud of our boys for doing so well. We hope the winning momentum will continue till the last match of this tournament.” What he said was an attempt to move the story back to cricket.

Suryakumar Yadav’s Stand on the Decision

The situation is also clarified by the skipper of India, Suryakumar Yadav, in post-match press conference. “Our government and BCCI – we were aligned today. Rest, we took a call. We came here to just play the game. We have given a proper reply,” Yadav stated.

Yadav clarified that the move not to shake hands was made as a collective decision to avoid any political interference and concentrate on the sport only. His remarks highlighted the strategic fit between the Indian government and the authorities in cricket.

India Looks Ahead: Final Group Match

The winning of seven wickets by India over Pakistan guaranteed them the second victory in the Asia Cup and got them into the Super Four round. The squad is now redirected to their final Group A match with Oman.

The game will be played on the 19th of September at Zayed Cricket stadium in Abu Dhabi. The performance of India has been overwhelming so far and the team has high hopes of continuing this to the tournament to improve its standing.

As its national pride and the excellence of its cricketing depends on it, the Indian approach is simple: concentrate on the performance and not distracted by outside influences. The BCCI and team are also intent on continuing their winning streak.

