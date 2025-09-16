PCB Risks Huge Financial Loss: Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 Boycott May Blow Up in Their Faces
PCB Risks Huge Financial Loss: Pakistan's Asia Cup 2025 Boycott May Blow Up in Their Faces

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is threatened with a significant financial and reputational crisis due to its announcement of boycotting the 2025 Asia Cup. The scandal involving match referee Andy Pycroft and demands by PCB has placed its relationship with ICC, broadcasters and Asian Cricket Council in jeopardy.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: September 16, 2025 19:15:23 IST

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stands to lose a lot of money in case it goes through with its threat to pull out of the 2025 Asia Cup. It is estimated that it may lose USD 12-16 million (INR 105-141 crore) in revenues. To a PCB that is financially sick, it is becoming less and less likely that the company can walk away as pressure mounts.

Financial Risks Mount for PCB

It has been reported that the PCB arrived at this decision after there was a dispute regarding the decision of the referee of the Asia Cup match over the alleged bias of the referee towards India in the group match which Pakistan lost by seven wickets. The PCB charged referee Andy Pycroft with telling India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan skipper Salman Agha not to shake hands at the toss.

The board allegedly ordered the International Cricket Council (ICC) to fire Pycroft or face boycotting of the tournament. Nonetheless, the ICC denied the request, which left the PCB in a hard spot in terms of its image and financial soundness.

Impact on PCB’s Budget

“Can Naqvi (Mohsin Naqvi, PCB chairman) risk Pakistan losing around USD 16 million out of a projected budget of USD 227 million for the fiscal year? That will be roughly seven per cent of the annual PCB revenue gone,” an official told PTI.

This would be a big blow to the already weak financial standing of PCB. The scandal also threatens the isolation of Pakistan in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Other members of the board might disagree with giving Pakistan any portion of the broadcasting revenues when they decline to play.

Broadcaster and ACC Pressures

Sony Sports, the official broadcaster of the Asia Cup, can also fail to pay following the repercussion of the potential boycott by Pakistan. This would have a financial impact that is not only to PCB but the commercial arrangements of the Asia Cup as well.

The official further added, “It will be walking on thin ice for him. But again, as one of the important ministers of Pakistan, he also needs to keep his respect in front of his countrymen.”

Pycroft Likely to Officiate

Andy Pycroft is scheduled to referee the next match involving Pakistan and the UAE on Wednesday despite the tensions that have been experienced. The ACC lacks a definite process to disqualify the referee in the game, particularly given the fact that the appointment of the match referees is under the control of the ICC.

PCB appears not to execute a full scale boycott of the Asia Cup in light of the impending financial loss, the possibility of isolation within ACC and the risks faced by the broadcasters. At this point, the situation has not been resolved yet, yet the stakes have been increasing.

PCB Risks Huge Financial Loss: Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 Boycott May Blow Up in Their Faces

QUICK LINKS