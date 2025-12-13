LIVE TV
Home > Sports > BCCI Informs IPL Teams About Bowlers With Suspect Actions Before Auction, List Includes Former CSK Player

Currently a part of Rajasthan in the domestic circuit, Deepak Hooda has plenty of experience playing in the IPL, and he remains in the suspect category, just like the previous edition of the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings. (Photo Credits: CSK/X)
Chennai Super Kings. (Photo Credits: CSK/X)

Published: December 13, 2025 18:44:16 IST

All-rounder Deepak Hooda has suffered a blow just before the IPL 2026 auction after he continues to be a part of the list of players with suspect player action. The right-handed player who is currently playing for Rajasthan and has a good experience of playing in the cash-rich league, remains in the suspect category, just like the previous edition of the tournament. 

The Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) has officially informed the IPL franchise on its stance on December 13. 

Hooda who is a part of the all-rounder category (AL-1) and has his base price at INR 75 lakh is not the only player on the suspect action list. Abid Mushtaq of Jammu and Kashmir, a left-arm spinner with a base price of INR 30 lakh and KL Shrijith, a 29-year-old off-spinner from Karnataka (No. 354 on the auction list) has been banned from bowling in the IPL.

The right-arm player has been a part of franchises like Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab, Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad has played 125 matches in the IPL. He has scored 1496 runs at a strike-rate of 127.64 and has picked up 10 wickets at an economy of 8.64. 

While his bowling action might become an issue for the franchises, Hooda has some good abilities with the bat too. He has the potential to score runs quickly and chip in with some brisk knocks that can work in his team’s favour. 

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 6:44 PM IST
