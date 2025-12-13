LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Good News For Virat Kohli And RCB Fans; M Chinnaswamy To Host Matches In IPL 2026

The Karnataka government has approved M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to host IPL 2026 matches, providing major relief to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA)

Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar RCB (Image Credit - X)
Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar RCB (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 13, 2025 15:25:31 IST

In a major relief to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Karnataka State Cricket Association, the Karnataka government has approved M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to host IPL 2026 matches, according to a ESPNCricinfo report. 

The venue was deemed unsafe by the Justice John Michael Cunha Commission after a tragic stampede occurred in June 2025 outside the stadium during RCB’s IPL title victory celebrations, resulting in 11 deaths and multiple injuries. The Commission had highlighted various factors like the stadium’s outdated design and structure as unsuitable for large crowds, prompting the relocation of events like Women’s Cricket World Cup matches and domestic tournaments such as the Maharaja Trophy to other cities like Mysuru.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who met new KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad said, “To avoid any future incidents, we have put in place precautionary measures. We have granted permission accordingly. “The Home Minister will hold discussions with the KSCA President and police officials.”

“We have no intention of stopping cricket matches. But crowd-management measures need to be examined,” Shivakumar said. “We also intend to implement the recommendations of the Justice Michael D’Cunha Committee in a phased manner. Venkatesh Prasad too has agreed to this.”

Virat Kohli is likely to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy and could be bac playing at the Chinnaswamy stadium, with the state body set to move the One-Day tournament matches from Alur owing to logistical challenges. 

Also Read: Domestic Cricket Rocked As Match-Fixing Scandal Explodes, Four SMAT Players Suspended Amid Shocking Allegations Of Corrupt Practices

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 3:25 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

QUICK LINKS