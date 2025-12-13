LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Domestic Cricket Rocked As Match-Fixing Scandal Explodes, Four SMAT Players Suspended Amid Shocking Allegations Of Corrupt Practices

The integrity of Indian domestic cricket suffered a major blow as four Assam players were suspended for corrupt approaches during SMAT 2025. After the captain reported the incident, BCCI’s ACSU launched a probe, prompting ACA to file an FIR and bar the accused from all cricket activities.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 13, 2025 00:10:48 IST

The integrity of Indian domestic cricket has encountered another shocking and serious setback, as the four players involved in the unethical practices case related to the SYED MUSHTAQ ALI TROPHY (SMAT) 2025 have been immediately suspended.

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) responded very quickly to the allegations that these players tried toeven influence and then incite the present Assam team players during the top-level domestic T20 tournament held in Lucknow. 

The occurrence of this incident is indeed a very stark reminder of the very miserable condition of match-fixing which is still very much alive even in the minor leagues of the sport and hence the governing bodies and the players have to be on the lookout all the time. 

The Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was on the case as soon as the captain of the Assam team admitted the corrupt approach, which thus indicated the vital part taken by players in keeping the game pure.

Disciplinary Action and Criminal Proceedings

The ACA has publicly declared the suspension of the four persons Amit Sinha, Ishan Ahmed, Aman Tripathi, and Abhishek Thakuri. This disciplinary action means that they are totally barred from any cricket-related activities such as playing, coaching, or officiating in any way, at the state level or affiliated club matches, until the investigation is over.

The ACA has taken yet another major action by filing a First Information Report (FIR) with the Crime Branch in Guwahati, which is the beginning of the legal process against the accused. This strict stance is indicative of the taste that the association and the BCCI have for any measures which may bring the purity of cricket into question.

The Evil in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT)

There were four players whose bans were removed. They had been playing for Assam in various tournaments, but unity was not given to Assam’s main SMAT team for the 2025 season.

This indicates that the corrupt activities, if any, were aimed at getting an external influence rather than the fixing of a certain match with the participation of the playing XI. BCCI’s ACSU investigation detected prima facie evidence of serious misconduct that resulted in the ACA’s ruling.

The players in question are said to have confessed to corruptly approaching the present team members with a view to getting a particular ‘performance’ from them. This quick response along with the police involvement signifies the joint effort to eliminate corruption and maintain the sport’s integrity.

First published on: Dec 13, 2025 12:10 AM IST
Tags: Assam Cricket AssociationSMAT 2025

