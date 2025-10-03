LIVE TV
Home > Sports > BCCI Moves Against ACC Chief Mohsin Naqvi, What’s Really Happening?

BCCI is said to be planning on taking action against ACC Chief Mohsin Naqvi due to the trophy scandal of the 2025 Asian cup. His future as ACC President is in doubt as there is a demand for accountability and integrity in cricketing.

(Image Credit: @TheRealPCBMedia via X/ANI)
(Image Credit: @TheRealPCBMedia via X/ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 3, 2025 12:12:04 IST

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is also said to be considering removing the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi after one controversial incident at the Asia Cup 2025 final. Naqvi also acts as the Interior Minister of Pakistan, but came under criticism when India refused to take the Asia Cup trophy at his hands on the pretext of his dual responsibilities as a Pakistani official. Following the directive given by BCCI, the Indian team refused to receive the trophy and medals given by Naqvi and this created a tense moment.

BCCI To Remove ACC Chief Mohsin Naqvi?

Although he subsequently apologized to Naqvi, BCCI is said to be pushing to have him ousted as ACC president. The sources indicate that BCCI considers the incident as the violation of the spirit of the game and tries to make sure that such scandals cannot hurt the image of international cricket. The position of BCCI is based on its obligation to preserve the integrity and neutrality of the administration of cricket. The case has brought about a wider controversy over the intersection of politics and sports especially in international cricket.

What Do The Critics Say?

Some critics feel that Naqvi did not act appropriately, but some feel that the incident was magnified out of proportion. The current debates bring out the thin line between diplomacy and sportsmanship in international cricket. The future of Mohsin Naqvi as the ACC President remains unclear as BCCI is still assessing the situation. The result of this discussion may carry a far reaching impact on the administration of Asian cricket and the international fraternity of cricket.

Also Read: ENG W vs SA W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to watch England Vs South Africa Live Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Online

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 12:10 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Tags: ACCAsia Cup trophy controversybccijay shahMohsin NaqviMohsin Naqvi Asia Cup Trophy

QUICK LINKS