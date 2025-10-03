BCCI Moves Against ACC Chief Mohsin Naqvi, What’s Really Happening?

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is also said to be considering removing the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi after one controversial incident at the Asia Cup 2025 final. Naqvi also acts as the Interior Minister of Pakistan, but came under criticism when India refused to take the Asia Cup trophy at his hands on the pretext of his dual responsibilities as a Pakistani official. Following the directive given by BCCI, the Indian team refused to receive the trophy and medals given by Naqvi and this created a tense moment.

BCCI To Remove ACC Chief Mohsin Naqvi?

Although he subsequently apologized to Naqvi, BCCI is said to be pushing to have him ousted as ACC president. The sources indicate that BCCI considers the incident as the violation of the spirit of the game and tries to make sure that such scandals cannot hurt the image of international cricket. The position of BCCI is based on its obligation to preserve the integrity and neutrality of the administration of cricket. The case has brought about a wider controversy over the intersection of politics and sports especially in international cricket.

What Do The Critics Say?

Some critics feel that Naqvi did not act appropriately, but some feel that the incident was magnified out of proportion. The current debates bring out the thin line between diplomacy and sportsmanship in international cricket. The future of Mohsin Naqvi as the ACC President remains unclear as BCCI is still assessing the situation. The result of this discussion may carry a far reaching impact on the administration of Asian cricket and the international fraternity of cricket.

