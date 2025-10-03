LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ENG W vs SA W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to watch England Vs South Africa Live Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Online

ICC Women world cup 2025 match between England Women and South Africa Women would be an exciting match with two powerful and contrasting teams. The two will be fighting each other using skill, strategy and determination, hence the match is much anticipated among the fans.

(Image Credit: ICC via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 3, 2025 11:03:02 IST

ICC Women world cup 2025 continues with an exciting match between England Women and South Africa Women. It is a high stakes game that is going to be played on Friday, October 3, 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, India.

When and Where to watch England Vs South Africa Live?

The game will start at 3:00 PM IST and the toss will be at 2:30 PM IST. The Star Sports Network provides the live broadcast of the England Women vs South Africa Women match to the cricket fans in India. In case of digital streaming, the match will be accessed through the JioHotstar application and the platform. 



Match Preview Of ENG W vs SA W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 

It is a game that unites two strong teams that have different women’s cricket histories. England, their rich history and numerous world champions are challenged by South Africa with a new side that has demonstrated steady performances in the recent matches. The fight is presumed to be an interesting battle of process, tactics and will. It is in Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati that this is a clash of excitement. The stadium that has a reputation of a passionate atmosphere will be buzzing with the two teams soaring off the field, and fanatical cricketing fans. As the ICC Women world cup 2025 is approaching, this match between South Africa Women and England Women will prove to be an interesting one. As both the teams are keen on scoring high, the spectators can anticipate a thrilling day of women’s cricket.

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 11:03 AM IST
QUICK LINKS