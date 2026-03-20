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Home > Sports News > Racism Row in Indian Cricket: Laxman Sivaramakrishnan’s Explosive Claims Put BCCI Under Scanner; Ravichandran Ashwin Questions Claims

Racism Row in Indian Cricket: Laxman Sivaramakrishnan’s Explosive Claims Put BCCI Under Scanner; Ravichandran Ashwin Questions Claims

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan announced his retirement from BCCI commentary, alleging a lack of opportunities and colour discrimination. Ravichandran Ashwin responded with a sarcastic troll, reigniting their feud, as the former India spinner questioned TV production and selection processes in Indian cricket broadcasting.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Laxman Sivaramakrishnan. Image Credit: X/@ashwinravi99 and @LaxmanSivarama1
Ravichandran Ashwin and Laxman Sivaramakrishnan. Image Credit: X/@ashwinravi99 and @LaxmanSivarama1

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 20, 2026 18:31:25 IST

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Racism Row in Indian Cricket: Laxman Sivaramakrishnan’s Explosive Claims Put BCCI Under Scanner; Ravichandran Ashwin Questions Claims

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, a seasoned cricket analyst and former India leg-spinner, announced his retirement from the BCCI commentary panel on Friday. He cited a dearth of possibilities to conduct toss and presentation ceremonies as reasons to conclude his broadcasting career.

In a series of tweets, Sivaramakrishnan, who made waves as a 17-year-old in the early 1980s with his massive, booming leg-spinners, googlies, and top spins, vented his fury and revealed a deep-seated discontent with his work.

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan Announces Retirment From Commentary




“I am retiring from commentary for BCCI,” Sivaramakrishnan wrote on his ‘X’ handle.



“If I have not been used for TOSSES and PRESENTATION for 23 years, and newcomers come in to pitch report Tosses Presentation even when Shastri was coaching, what do you think could be the reason.



“How does a company owning BCCI rights go down? Any guesses.

For more than 20 years, Sivaramakrishnan, 60, was well-known for openly voicing his opinions in the commentary box.

Ravichandran Ashwin goes after Laxman Sivaramakrishnan




Ravichandran Ashwin, while reacting to Laxman Sivramakrishnan’s retirement post, jokingly asked why he is not retiring from the IPL as well.

Ashwin has had a rift with Laxman Sivaramakrishnan since the commentator criticised him publicly on X (formerly Twitter). Sivaramakrishnan, in one of his tweets criticising Ashwin, had said, “Indian batsmen are struggling against spin because pitches in India are doctored for Ashwin in test matches. Look at his record in SENA Countries.”

He went on to become well-known for his game-winning 12-wicket haul against England in 1984, despite going wicketless in his first Test match.

Sivaramakrishnan also contributed significantly to India’s 1985 Benson & Hedges World Championship win in Australia, which was led by the illustrious Sunil Gavaskar.

He played a key role in restricting Pakistan to 176/9 in the last game, which helped India win by eight wickets.

Sivaramakrishnan Questions TV Productions




Known affectionately as Siva, he represented India in nine Test matches and sixteen One-Day Internationals from 1983 to 1986 before starting his career as a commentator in 2000.

In addition, he represented players on the ICC Cricket Committee.

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan Accuses BCCI of colour discrimination








When fans suggested that BCCI’s ignorance of Laxman Sivramakrishnan was because of his skin colour, the former Indian spinner accused the richest board of colour discrimination.

What’s next for Laxman Sivaramakrishnan?




In one of his many replies to fans reacting to his retirement, Sivramakrishnan talked about what his retirement plan will be. He talked about spirituality and playing golf. 

Also Read: PSL 2026 in Doubt? Bangladesh Players’ Participation on Hold as BCB Seeks Govt. Clearance Amid Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict

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Racism Row in Indian Cricket: Laxman Sivaramakrishnan’s Explosive Claims Put BCCI Under Scanner; Ravichandran Ashwin Questions Claims

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Racism Row in Indian Cricket: Laxman Sivaramakrishnan’s Explosive Claims Put BCCI Under Scanner; Ravichandran Ashwin Questions Claims
Racism Row in Indian Cricket: Laxman Sivaramakrishnan’s Explosive Claims Put BCCI Under Scanner; Ravichandran Ashwin Questions Claims
Racism Row in Indian Cricket: Laxman Sivaramakrishnan’s Explosive Claims Put BCCI Under Scanner; Ravichandran Ashwin Questions Claims
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