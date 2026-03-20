PSL 2026 in Doubt? Bangladesh Players’ Participation on Hold as BCB Seeks Govt. Clearance Amid Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict

The top-level Bangladesh cricket team players’ participation in the next Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been unexpectedly blocked due to the ongoing regional tensions. Six players, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon (Lahore Qalandars), Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Tanzid Hasan Tamim (Peshawar Zalmi), and Rishad Hossain (Peshawar Zalmi), were initially given the No Objection Certificates (NOC) by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) as they were from the auction. But now, the board has decided to get approval from the government before letting the players travel. This is as per the report from Cricbuzz.

However, Nazmul Abedin, chairman of BCB cricket operations, stated that owing to the increased geopolitical risks, the board is going to ask for government approval first before allowing the players to travel. “The government understands the security situation the best, and it will be their decision based on which we can determine whether the players can go safely, ” he added.

Once given the go-ahead, the players could be missing Bangladesh’s training camp for the white-ball series against the New Zealand cricket team. Bangladesh will take on New Zealand in a three-match ODI series followed by a three-match T20I series.

Bangladesh Players NOC

According to Cricbuzz, the BCB has issued partial NOCs to the players as of now in order to make sure that they will be available for the New Zealand series. While Mustafizur was granted an NOC from March 26 to April 12, and again from April 24 to May 3, Tanzid, Shoriful, Rana and Rishad were granted NOCs until April 12. Parvez Hossain was granted an NOC until April 21 and will only take part in the T20I series.

PCB Confirms PSL 2026 Schedule Remains Unchanged

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has backed the decision that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 will take place as scheduled, regardless of the rumours and concerns about players and fixtures. In fact, PSL 2026 is scheduled to start on March 26, 2026, and there will be no change in the schedule.

This declaration is made when more and more people are talking about foreign players, especially Australians, who might refuse to come due to political tensions. Also, Peshawar’s match was a concern, and people thought it might be postponed or the venue changed. But PCB said that no foreign player has so far withdrawn from the PSL.

Teams have arranged training sessions on March 24 and 25 to get ready for PSL. The 2026 edition will have 8 teams competing in 44 matches in the cities of Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and Faisalabad. The inaugural match of the tournament will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium

in Lahore, where last season’s champions Lahore Qalandars will take on Hyderabad Kings. The PCB members stressed that everything is in order, and investors, players, and fans can have a sigh of relief as anticipation for the next edition of Pakistan’s main T20 league is growing.

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