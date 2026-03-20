Northeast United FC vs Odisha FC Live Streaming ISL 2025-26: Match Preview, Head-to-Head, Predicted XIs, When And Where to Watch NUFC vs OFC Live Match

NorthEast United FC, coming off a 2-1 home victory against Jamshedpur FC, are set to host Odisha FC in their second home fixture of the 2025–26 Indian Super League season. The match will be played on March 20, 2026, at 5:00 PM IST at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

Northeast United FC vs Odisha FC: Match Preview

NorthEast United FC have had a rather mixed spell of results so far this season. They started off on a high note by lifting the Durand Cup but their spirits must have dropped a bit considering they got eliminated at the group level in the AIFF Super Cup. The ISL season for them opened on a rather sour note as they were thrashed by East Bengal FC 3-0, a side led by Oscar Bruzon. Nevertheless, they have managed to steady their ship and have not lost in their last four games, drawing three times and winning once, which was against Jamshedpur FC.

On the other hand, Odisha FC have seen their calendar getting all mixed up, with just three matches under their belt this 202526 ISL season. Their games against Punjab FC and SC Delhi got called off and new dates will have to be arranged for these matches.

Northeast United FC vs Odisha FC: Head-to-Head

Matches Played – 13

NorthEast United wins – 4

Odisha FC wins – 7

Draws – 2

Northeast United FC vs Odisha FC Live Streaming ISL 2025-26

When will the Northeast United FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2025-26 match take place?

The Northeast United FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2025-26 match is going to take place on Friday, 20 March 2026.

When will the Northeast United FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2025-26 match start?

The Northeast United FC vs Odisha FC India Super League match will start at 5:00 P.M. in India on Friday, 20 March, 2026.

Where will the Northeast United FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2025-26 match be played?

The Northeast United FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2025-26 match will be played at the Indra Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Where to watch the Northeast United FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2025-26 match in India?

The Northeast United FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the Fancode app and website in India from 5:00 P.M. IST on Friday, 20 March, 2026.

Northeast United FC vs Odisha FC: Predicted XIs

NorthEast United Predicted XI: Mirshad Michu (GK), Provat Lakra, Mashoor Shereef, Patrick Flottmann, Tondonba Singh, Pragyan Gogoi, Hernan Santana (C), Imran Khan, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Rochharzela, Marcelinho.

Odisha FC Predicted XI: Arshdeep Singh(GK), Hendry Antonay, Hector Rodas, Victor Mongil, Sahil Panwar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Thoiba Singh, Issac Chhakchhuak, Nandhakumar Sekar, Aridai Cabrera, Javier Hernandez

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