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Home > Sports News > Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City: Live Streaming ISL 2025-26: Match Preview, Head-to-Head, Predicted XIs, When And Where to Watch MBSG vs MCFC Live Match

Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City: Live Streaming ISL 2025-26: Match Preview, Head-to-Head, Predicted XIs, When And Where to Watch MBSG vs MCFC Live Match

ISL Live Streaming 2026: Mohun Bagan will take on Mumbai City FC in the ISL 2025-26 clash as the Mariners aim to build on their strong start, while the Islanders search for their right combo of the season. Check live streaming details, match preview, head-to-head record, and when and where to watch the MBSG vs MCFC match in India.

Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai city FC (Image Credits:X)
Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai city FC (Image Credits:X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: March 20, 2026 14:43:17 IST

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Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City: Live Streaming ISL 2025-26: Match Preview, Head-to-Head, Predicted XIs, When And Where to Watch MBSG vs MCFC Live Match

The evening game in Kolkata is expected to be a very thrilling and intense duel between two of the league’s biggest competitors. Mohun Bagan Super Giant are currently at the top of the table with 13 points; however, their flawless streak was broken by a tough 0-0 draw against Bengaluru FC.

Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City: Match Preview

Their opponents are Mumbai City FC, the only team that is yet to lose this season and are in third place with 11 points. The Islander team are going to this game very confident after a 2-1 triumph over Inter Kashi FC. Goal by Noufal PN in first-half stoppage time and the captain Lallianzuala Chhangte scoring shortly after the second half began ensured the win, even though the team played the last few minutes with ten men.

In terms of history, the advantage in this contest has been with Mumbai City FC. Out of 12 previous ISL encounters, the Islanders have secured seven wins, while Mohun Bagan have only one win and four games have ended in draws.

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Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City Head-to-Head Record

head-to-head record (in ISL)

Total Matches Played –14

Mohun Bagan SG wins – 2

Mumbai City wins – 7

Draws – 5

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming ISL 2025-26

When will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2025-26 match take place?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2025-26 match is going to take place on Friday, 24 March  2026.

When will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2025-26 match start?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC India Super League match will start at 7:30 P.M. in India on  Friday, 14 March, 2026.

Where will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2025-26 match be played?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2025-26 match will be played at the Salt Lake  Stadium in Bengaluru.

Where to watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2025-26 match in India?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the Fancode app and website in India from 7:30 P.M. IST on  Saturday, 14 March, 2026.

Mohun Bagan  vs Mumbai City: Predicted 11

Mohun Bagan Probable XI –  Vishal Kaith (GK); Apuia, Mehtab Singh, Alberto Rodríguez, Aldred,  Subhasish Bose, Anirudh Thapa, Abhishek Singh, Petratos, Manvir Singo, Liston Colaco, Jamie Maclaren. 

Mumbai City FC Probable XI: Phurba Lachenpa (GK); Valpuia, Nuno Reis, Bijay Chhetri, Akash Mishra, Joni Kauko, Noufal, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jorge Ortiz, Bawitiung, Chhikara.  

Also Read: IPL 2026 RCB Tickets: Complete Step-by-Step Booking Guide For Phase 1 Sale And How to Buy Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Passes Online

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Tags: islMohun BaganMohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai city Live StreamingMohun Bagan vs Mumbai Citymumbai city fc

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Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City: Live Streaming ISL 2025-26: Match Preview, Head-to-Head, Predicted XIs, When And Where to Watch MBSG vs MCFC Live Match

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Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City: Live Streaming ISL 2025-26: Match Preview, Head-to-Head, Predicted XIs, When And Where to Watch MBSG vs MCFC Live Match
Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City: Live Streaming ISL 2025-26: Match Preview, Head-to-Head, Predicted XIs, When And Where to Watch MBSG vs MCFC Live Match
Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City: Live Streaming ISL 2025-26: Match Preview, Head-to-Head, Predicted XIs, When And Where to Watch MBSG vs MCFC Live Match
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