Becky Lynch Sparks Backlash Over Ozzy Osbourne Joke At WWE Birmingham Show

WWE star Becky Lynch has come under fire for making a controversial joke referencing the late Ozzy Osbourne during a live WWE RAW event in Birmingham, broadcast on Netflix on Monday (August 25). The event, held at BP Pulse Live, marked just over a month since Osbourne’s death at the age of 76.

The comment came during an exchange with fellow wrestler Nikki Bella. Lynch responded to Bella’s challenge with a line that immediately stirred outrage, “I’m not wrestling in Birmingham. The only good thing that came out of here died a month ago. But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good sense to move to LA, a proper city. Because if I lived in Birmingham, I’d die too.”

Heel Persona or Crossed Line?

While Lynch’s in-ring persona is that of a “heel” a deliberate villain designed to provoke the audience many felt her joke went too far. The timing, so soon after the death of a cultural icon, was widely condemned as insensitive and tasteless.

Wrestling fans and Birmingham locals took to social media to express their anger, saying the joke disrespected a legend who put the city on the global music map. Despite the backlash, Lynch has not issued a public apology or clarification about the remark.

Fans Call for Accountability

As outrage grows online, some fans are calling for WWE to issue a formal statement or take disciplinary action. Others argue that lines between performance and personal insult must be more clearly drawn, especially when real-life tragedies are involved.

So far, WWE has not addressed the incident publicly, but pressure continues to mount from both viewers and Birmingham residents.

Ozzy’s Legacy Overshadowed

Ozzy Osbourne, frontman of Black Sabbath, passed away on July 22nd. Just weeks before, the band had headlined a farewell charity concert at Villa Park featuring acts like Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, and Slayer solidifying Birmingham’s place in rock history.

Many saw Lynch’s words not just as a wrestling jab, but as an unnecessary insult to a grieving city. With emotions still raw, the WWE universe now waits to see whether the company or Lynch herself will respond.

