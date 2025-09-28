“Been A Minute”- Virat Kohli’s Instagram Post With Anushka Wows Over 273 Million Followers, 9 million likes, And Counting!

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma’s Latest Pic Sends the Internet Into A BUZZ And No, It’s Not a Movie Poster!
What happens when cricket royalty and Bollywood elegance collide in a single Instagram post? The internet loses its collective mind, and that’s exactly what happened on Saturday night, September 27, when Virat Kohli dropped a rare, heartwarming photo with his wife, Anushka Sharma.
Captioned simply, “Been a minute,” (understatement of the year!), the picture screamed power couple goals, and the fans? Oh, they devoured it. Within hours, the post racked up over 9 million likes, and counting!
Yes, you read that right, just one photo, and it sparked a social media tsunami. Virat’s already-massive Instagram following of 273 million started climbing again, as fans (and secret admirers) hit “follow” faster than he chases centuries!
Let’s be real, when Virat posts, the world pauses. Whether it’s a gym selfie or a cozy click with Anushka, every post turns into a front-page moment.
And with zero filters and 100% love, this picture reminded us why we wait (impatiently!) for a glimpse into #Virushka’s private world.
So, if you haven’t seen it yet… what are you even doing?
Let Me Bring It Here For You-
King Kohli In London With Family
Virat Kohli and Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma were recently spotted strolling through London’s charming streets with their little bundle of joy, baby Akaay, and trust us, this picture-perfect moment has fans absolutely swooning.
Anushka was seen gracefully pushing the stroller while Virat, the cricketing king, walked beside her like the proud papa he is. It’s the kind of sight that makes you go “aww” and double-tap on Instagram, no wonder Virat’s followers keep soaring, now beyond a staggering 273 million!
Since tying the knot in a dreamy Italian wedding back in 2017, this power couple has been winning hearts, first with their love story, then with baby Vamika in 2021, and now with adorable Akaay.
Virat Kohli vs Australia ODI Series: Will He Play For India?
Virat Kohli has not played international cricket since winning the Champions Trophy, as he retired after India’s victory in the T20 World Cup 2024, and has not played any international cricket since then.
Recent media reports, however, have indicated that he might come back to play in the ODI series against Australia, which starts on October 19, 2025.
This would be the long-anticipated comeback of Kohli in his sole active format.
(Image and updates taken from Instagram)
Also Read: India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final Today: Check Squad, Match Time, Tickets…