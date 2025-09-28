LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > “Been A Minute”- Virat Kohli’s Instagram Post With Anushka Wows Over 273 Million Followers, 9 million likes, And Counting!

“Been A Minute”- Virat Kohli’s Instagram Post With Anushka Wows Over 273 Million Followers, 9 million likes, And Counting!

Virat Kohli’s unexpected Instagram post with wife Anushka Sharma went viral with over 9 million likes, while rumors swirl about his comeback in the upcoming India vs Australia ODI series starting October 2025.

“Been a Minute”
“Been a Minute”

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 28, 2025 12:57:55 IST

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma’s Latest Pic Sends the Internet Into A BUZZ And No, It’s Not a Movie Poster!

What happens when cricket royalty and Bollywood elegance collide in a single Instagram post? The internet loses its collective mind, and that’s exactly what happened on Saturday night, September 27, when Virat Kohli dropped a rare, heartwarming photo with his wife, Anushka Sharma.

Captioned simply, “Been a minute,” (understatement of the year!), the picture screamed power couple goals, and the fans? Oh, they devoured it. Within hours, the post racked up over 9 million likes, and counting!

Yes, you read that right,  just one photo, and it sparked a social media tsunami. Virat’s already-massive Instagram following of 273 million started climbing again, as fans (and secret admirers) hit “follow” faster than he chases centuries!

Let’s be real, when Virat posts, the world pauses. Whether it’s a gym selfie or a cozy click with Anushka, every post turns into a front-page moment.

And with zero filters and 100% love, this picture reminded us why we wait (impatiently!) for a glimpse into #Virushka’s private world.

So, if you haven’t seen it yet… what are you even doing?

Let Me Bring It Here For You-

King Kohli In London With Family

Virat Kohli and Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma were recently spotted strolling through London’s charming streets with their little bundle of joy, baby Akaay, and trust us, this picture-perfect moment has fans absolutely swooning.

Anushka was seen gracefully pushing the stroller while Virat, the cricketing king, walked beside her like the proud papa he is. It’s the kind of sight that makes you go “aww” and double-tap on Instagram, no wonder Virat’s followers keep soaring, now beyond a staggering 273 million!

Since tying the knot in a dreamy Italian wedding back in 2017, this power couple has been winning hearts, first with their love story, then with baby Vamika in 2021, and now with adorable Akaay.

Virat Kohli vs Australia ODI Series: Will He Play For India?

Virat Kohli has not played international cricket since winning the Champions Trophy, as he retired after India’s victory in the T20 World Cup 2024, and has not played any international cricket since then.

Recent media reports, however, have indicated that he might come back to play in the ODI series against Australia, which starts on October 19, 2025.

This would be the long-anticipated comeback of Kohli in his sole active format.

(Image and updates taken from Instagram)

Also Read: India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final Today: Check Squad, Match Time, Tickets…

Tags: anushka sharmahome-hero-pos-9

RELATED News

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: Suryakumar Yadav Opts Out of Pre Final Photoshoot, Salman Ali Agha Gives His Take
Asia Cup 2025 final: Fans rally behind Team India ahead of blockbuster clash against Pakistan
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final Today: Check Squad, Match Time, Tickets, Pitch Report And Live Streaming Details
Weekend of surprises in Premier League as Palace stun Liverpool, Brighton sink Chelsea, Brentford beat United; Haaland fires City to glory – What we learned
Nepal script historic first win over West Indies in Sharjah

LATEST NEWS

Selena And Benny’s Jaw-Dropping Net Worth Revealed: Unpacking Their Billion-Dollar Empire of Beauty, Beats And Big Bucks!
Chhattisgarh Brutality Caught On Cam: Man Openly Whips Sister’s Male Friend With Belt Over Suspicion Of Love Affair, Abuses In Hindi
AI chip designed by IIT innovator unveiled at T-CHIP Semicon Summit
Salman Khan Finally Reacts To Abhinav Kashyap’s Veil Comments, Wants Dabangg Director To ‘Take Some Work’
Elon Musk Reacts To Reports Connecting Him To Rapist Jeffrey Epstein, ‘I REFUSED His…’
Indigo Issues Travel Advisory Amid Heavy Rain In Maharashtra, MD Issues Red Alert
Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert; Waterlogging, Tree Falls Reported Across City
Karur stampede: Union MoS Suresh Gopi expresses condolences to bereaved families
Karur Stampede: Vijay Announces Financial Aid Of Rs 20 Lakh Each
US Commerce Secy calls for India to 'open markets', 'stop actions that harm America'
“Been A Minute”- Virat Kohli’s Instagram Post With Anushka Wows Over 273 Million Followers, 9 million likes, And Counting!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“Been A Minute”- Virat Kohli’s Instagram Post With Anushka Wows Over 273 Million Followers, 9 million likes, And Counting!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“Been A Minute”- Virat Kohli’s Instagram Post With Anushka Wows Over 273 Million Followers, 9 million likes, And Counting!
“Been A Minute”- Virat Kohli’s Instagram Post With Anushka Wows Over 273 Million Followers, 9 million likes, And Counting!
“Been A Minute”- Virat Kohli’s Instagram Post With Anushka Wows Over 273 Million Followers, 9 million likes, And Counting!
“Been A Minute”- Virat Kohli’s Instagram Post With Anushka Wows Over 273 Million Followers, 9 million likes, And Counting!

QUICK LINKS