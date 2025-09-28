“Been A Minute”- Virat Kohli’s Instagram Post With Anushka Wows Over 273 Million Followers, 9 million likes, And Counting!

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma’s Latest Pic Sends the Internet Into A BUZZ And No, It’s Not a Movie Poster!

What happens when cricket royalty and Bollywood elegance collide in a single Instagram post? The internet loses its collective mind, and that’s exactly what happened on Saturday night, September 27, when Virat Kohli dropped a rare, heartwarming photo with his wife, Anushka Sharma.

Captioned simply, “Been a minute,” (understatement of the year!), the picture screamed power couple goals, and the fans? Oh, they devoured it. Within hours, the post racked up over 9 million likes, and counting!

Yes, you read that right, just one photo, and it sparked a social media tsunami. Virat’s already-massive Instagram following of 273 million started climbing again, as fans (and secret admirers) hit “follow” faster than he chases centuries!

Let’s be real, when Virat posts, the world pauses. Whether it’s a gym selfie or a cozy click with Anushka, every post turns into a front-page moment.

And with zero filters and 100% love, this picture reminded us why we wait (impatiently!) for a glimpse into #Virushka’s private world.

So, if you haven’t seen it yet… what are you even doing?

Let Me Bring It Here For You-