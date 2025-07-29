Home > Sports > Belief Amid Chaos: Manuel Ugarte Backs Ruben Amorim as United Eyes Revival

Despite Manchester United’s dismal 15th-place finish and a Europa League final loss, midfielder Manuel Ugarte insists the squad fully supports manager Ruben Amorim. As United prepares for the new season, Ugarte believes in Amorim’s vision and says the team is motivated for a strong comeback.

Ruben Amorim (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: July 29, 2025 13:15:35 IST

Manchester United’s dismal 15th-place finish in the Premier League last season marked a historic low, yet midfielder Manuel Ugarte insists the players remain fully behind head coach Ruben Amorim. Despite managing just seven wins in 27 league games since taking over in November, Amorim still commands the dressing room’s respect.

“We are all very motivated, because we believe in the coach, we believe in what he wants,” said Ugarte, who also played under Amorim at Sporting Lisbon.

A Season to Forget, However Faith Remains

The 2023–24 season was a year of major transition for United, with a managerial change and a shift in tactical approach. Ugarte pointed to these changes as key reasons for the team’s inconsistency. “Last year, we made some changes. We changed our coach, we changed our formation,” he said. “Sometimes the connections take time to build. I already know the league and the rivals, which helps.”

United’s struggles weren’t confined to the league. A narrow 1-0 loss to Tottenham in the Europa League final dashed hopes of Champions League qualification. Yet, there’s a sense of cautious optimism within the squad as preparations begin for the new campaign.

Looking Ahead: Pre-Season and Beyond

United’s pre-season tour kicks off in the United States, with friendlies against Bournemouth in Chicago on Wednesday (July 30)  and Everton in Atlanta on Sunday. They’ll wrap up preparations at Old Trafford against Fiorentina on August 9. The Premier League season starts with a daunting clash against Arsenal on August 17.

Ruben Amorim’s Moment of Truth

While pressure mounts on Ruben Amorim, Ugarte’s vocal support sends a clear message, the squad is united behind their manager, determined to turn the page and restore Manchester United’s pride. The coming weeks could define not just the season, but Amorim’s long-term future at Old Trafford.

