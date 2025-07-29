Cracks in the Dressing Room: Major Shake-Up Looms for Team India After England Test Struggles

Indian Cricket Teams’s underwhelming performance in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has triggered alarm bells within the BCCI. With only four Test wins in 13 matches under the current regime, sweeping changes are expected behind the scenes. According to reports, bowling coach Morne Morkel and assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate are both likely to face the axe, with a formal review planned after the England series concludes.

Though head coach Gautam Gambhir, who brought both coaches on board, is set to retain his role, the BCCI has reportedly lost patience with the rest of the support staff. Time constraints might delay any immediate exits until the 2025 Asia Cup in September, but changes are expected before India’s next Test series against the West Indies in October.

Coaching Carousel: BCCI Targets Support Staff After Disappointing Tour

Morne Morkel, a former South African fast bowler, is under scrutiny for the lack of progress among India’s pace attack. His selection of Anshul Kamboj for the fourth Test, a pacer who struggled to exceed 120 km/h, has only deepened concerns. Meanwhile, Ten Doeschate’s role in the setup remains ambiguous, with critics questioning his tangible impact on the squad.

Gautam Gambhir had earlier worked with both Morkel and Ten Doeschate in the IPL, but loyalty seems to be running thin. Assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, another Gambhir appointee, has already exited after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy loss earlier this year.

Morne Morkel’s Misfires and Ten Doeschate’s Unclear Role

The decision to bench wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav throughout the England series has stirred further controversy. Despite being seen as a match-winner, Kuldeep’s absence is reportedly tied to a coaching preference for batting depth over specialist bowling options.

Selection Chaos and the Kuldeep Yadav Mystery

Adding to the tension, selectors Ajit Agarkar and Shiv Sundar Das are also under BCCI’s microscope, suggesting broader dissatisfaction with team decisions. As India trails England 1-2 heading into the final Test at The Oval, high-stakes changes appear inevitable, regardless of the final result.

